Generational Equity Advises Integrity Data Solutions in its Sale to Falx Capital

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Integrity Data Solutions (IDS) is a full-service designer/manufacturer and solution provider of data collection barcode scanner solutions, RFID data collection solutions, and warehouse management software, as well as integration support services.

The Company’s automated data collection and supply chain solutions include the design and assembly of fixed barcode imagers utilizing OEM data collection scanner hardware and components. Also, IDS’ real-time, cloud-based warehouse and inventory management software solutions, RFID software solutions, and mobile computing solutions serve a wide variety of clients.

Falx Capital is a Denver-based private investment firm focused on healthcare and near-adjacent businesses in the lower middle market. Falx partners with existing management teams or brings in new management to build upon the legacy of a business and provide flexible capital solutions to its owners. By leveraging their professional experience and established industry network, they are able to provide differentiated insights and best practices to create long-term value for all stakeholders.

As part of the transaction, IDS’ Co-Founder, President and CEO, Stephen R. Moore will retire after assisting in the immediate transition, while the rest of the IDS team will remain with the Company and support the business on its next leg of growth.

Merrill Matthews, Managing Partner at Falx Capital, noted, “We look forward to working with the IDS team to pursue exciting strategic initiatives, as we seek to enhance the Company’s product offerings, invest in growth and continue the Company’s legacy as a vendor of choice in data collection and supply chain solutions.”

Stephen R. Moore noted, “I am tremendously proud of the business we’ve built over the last two decades and the growth the Company has achieved. I look forward to watching the Company continue along its exciting trajectory.”

IDS Co-Founder, John Tavis said, “The acquisition and partnership with Falx Capital will assist in our plans for growth and support in the years to come. It injects both new resources and fresh perspectives to an already capable team. We are excited for the next leg of growth and ability to better serve our customers.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Vice President – Western Region, Bo Zhao closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Tom Stephens established the initial relationship with IDS.

“We are happy to be able to find a partner for John to grow the business with and a way for Stephen to retire,” said Zhao.

