Generational Equity Advises Instrument Technologies in its Sale to Aldinger Company

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Instrument Technologies, Inc. to Aldinger Company (a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners). The transaction closed November 30, 2023.





Instrument Technologies (Instrument Tech) is an A2LA accredited provider of instrument calibration services, with four mobile labs in the Seattle, Washington area and a primary laboratory in Boise, Idaho. The Company serves customers in agriculture, air separation, analytical, aviation, biotech/pharma, dairy/food, data center, electronics, manufacturing. Other industries serviced include irrigation, nuclear, petro-chemical, power generation manufacturing, water/wastewater, and a wide variety of other industries.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aldinger is a full-service provider of calibration and repair services for test and measurement equipment with over 50 years of experience. Aldinger is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and provides on-site calibration and additional services at their full-service calibration lab and repair facility. Aldinger’s customers have full access to their equipment records and real-time status via an online instrument tracking system. Aldinger’s scope of services includes, but is not limited to, mass, dimensional, force, torque, electronics, acceleration, volume, pressure, temperature, flow, timing, and proof load testing.

Incline Equity Partners (Incline) Is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in distribution, business services and manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts, and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team led by Vice President, M&A, Bo Zhao closed the deal. Senior Managing Director James Carr established the initial relationship with Instrument Tech.

“We are glad to have been part of this transaction and to help our clients achieve their goals,” said Zhao.

