Generational Equity Advises Industrial Control Service in its Sale to Motion & Control Enterprises

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Industrial Control Service, Inc. (dba Industrial Control) to Motion & Control Enterprises (a portfolio company of Frontenac). The transaction closed June 1, 2023.

Industrial Control (IC), located in Zeeland, Michigan, and founded in 1975, is a distributor of machine automation products and equipment specializing in vision systems, robotics, bar-coding, sensors, motion control, networks, material handling, and safety.

Founded in 1951, and headquartered in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) is a value-added distributor of flow control, fluid power, air compressor, automation and hydraulic repair products and services. The Company serves more than 23,000 MRO and OEM customers from 39 facilities located in 13 states.

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Joe Hige, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate and Vice President, M&A, Lance Thomasson successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with IC.

