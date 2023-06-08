Generational Equity Advises HydroLynx Systems in its Sale to ISG Devices

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, HydroLynx Systems, Inc. to ISG Devices. The acquisition closed April 21, 2023.

HydroLynx Systems, located in Sacramento, California, manufactures Real Time Data Telemetry Systems. These systems provide customers with accurate and timely hydrological data. The Company’s customers use this data to make decisions that protect lives and property in their communities through its manufacturing of weather monitoring systems, which is the driving goal of HydroLynx.

The Company offers full systems of telemetry equipment, rain gauges, sensors and field equipment. Building on the many years of experience as leaders in the ALERT and IFLOWS Flood Warning Systems industry, HydroLynx’s state-of-the-art equipment allows the Company to include Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems among extensive customer base which includes federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as many agencies in foreign countries.

Located in Nashville, Tennessee, ISG Devices was founded by two executives with extensive experience in businesses that specialized in detection and measurement devices. It began in 2021 with the first acquisition of the flow line sensors product line from a large Midwest electronics manufacturing company. The acquisition of TF Acoustics was completed in Q4 2021 which added the ACUPRO and ACUPAV acoustic measurement systems to the product portfolio.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team led by Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Jim Hermann, with support from Vice President – Western Region, Bo Zhao, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Thomas Braun established the initial relationship with HydroLynx.

“Both buyer and seller worked together in close harmony to make this transaction a success,” said Hermann.

