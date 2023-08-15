Generational Equity Advises Harris Warren Commercial Kitchen Service in its Sale to Tech24

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Harris Warren Commercial Kitchen Service (“Harris Warren” or the “Company”) to Tech24, a portfolio company of HCI Equity Partners. The transaction closed on June 20, 2023.





Harris Warren, based in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of repair services, preventative maintenance and installation for commercial kitchens in the Cape Cod area. The Company specializes in servicing hot and cold side equipment primarily to restaurant and hospitality customers.

Tech24 is the industry leader in commercial foodservice equipment repair and maintenance, providing quick and comprehensive repair and preventive maintenance solutions for commercial refrigeration, cooking, beverage and HVAC equipment. Founded in 1982 in Greenville, South Carolina, Tech24 currently services over 50 major markets in 26 states from coast to coast and employs over 850 highly qualified service technicians that are equipped with the tools, technology and training they need to get the job done right.

Located in Washington, DC, HCI Equity Partners (HCI) is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned manufacturing, service and distribution companies. HCI builds solid partnerships with company owners and management teams to develop and execute their growth strategies. With meaningful, diverse operating experience and an active approach, they strive to be more of a business partner than an investor.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, Jeff Carignan, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Thomas Hamm established the initial relationship with Harris Warren.

