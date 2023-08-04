Generational Equity Advises Carlin Automation in its Sale to Rixan Automation

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Carlin Automation, Inc. to Rixan Automation, LLC (a subsidiary of Hunkar Technologies, Inc.). The transaction closed July 12, 2023.





Founded in 1977 and located in Rock Island, Illinois, Carlin Automation, Inc. (CAI) provides product solutions for a wide variety of industrial thermal requirements. The Company is a distributor of premier lines such as Eurotherm Controls, Pyromation, Tempco Electric, Chromalox, and Dynapar.

CAI is also a manufacturer’s representative and authorized distributor of industrial temperature controllers, thermocouplers, electric heaters, and a variety of other products. The Company is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited and offers temperature instrument calibrations, System Accuracy Tests (SAT), Temperature Uniformity Surveys (TUS), and instrument repair services.

Rixan Automation (Rixan), located in Dayton, Ohio, has a rich history of innovation and excellence in Robotic Integration, Automation Systems, Warehouse Logistics, Packaging Solutions, Vision Systems, Controls and Custom Production/HMI Systems.

Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, and founded in 1962, Hunkar Technologies is a privately held, rapidly growing, diversified automation company with businesses in Robotic Automation, High Speed Label Application, Machine Vision, Packaging/Material Handling, Data and Barcode Product Tracking, Machine Controls, and Automated EPS Cutting, Forming and Recycling Systems.

Eric Thiemann, CEO of Hunkar Technologies stated, “Carlin Automation will be a wonderful addition to Rixan Automation and Hunkar Technologies. Clients of Carlin will enjoy the same outstanding service and support they have grown to expect since both Pat Carlin as President and Tim Carlin as Vice President and the entire team at Carlin are remaining with the Company.”

Thiemann added, “Current Carlin Automation clients should benefit from new services to be provided by Carlin including Automated System Integration, System Design, Installation, Control System Upgrades, Programming, Robot Repairs, and Manufacturing Equipment Field Support.”

Pat Carlin, President of Carlin Automation said, “We are excited to be joining with Rixan Automation and Hunkar Technologies. By combining our business with Hunkar and its Rixan Automation subsidiary, our clients may now benefit from enhanced services that will help them become even more efficient and profitable, without sacrificing the hands-on knowledgeable service they have come to expect and appreciate.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Chris Barnard, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, Madison Buckley closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Ashok Tandon established the initial relationship with CAI.

