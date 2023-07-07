Generational Equity Advises Ahneman Kirby in its Sale to Fibersmith

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Ahneman Kirby, LLC to Fibersmith Co. The acquisition closed June 5, 2023.





Ahneman Kirby (AK), located in Riverside, Connecticut, is a consulting engineering firm with core competencies in civil engineering, land surveying, and structural engineering. Its professional staff has significant expertise in the areas of GIS, hydraulics and hydrology, culvert and bridge analysis, design and inspection, construction, and civil engineering.

Located in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, Fibersmith was founded in 2013 with a mission to expand broadband internet access to rural and historically underserved areas. Their team of experienced professionals bring innovative ideas and well-earned expertise to each project they undertake.

Fibersmith specializes in fiber network design and telecommunications grant and loan applications, focusing on providers aiming to close the digital divide in rural areas. The Company’s engineers are experts at designing and expanding a fiber network to reach customers in more communities.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, Ray Palombi, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Tom Stephens established the initial relationship with AK.

