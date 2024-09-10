Generational Capital Markets Advises Foundation Logistics in its sale to Radiant Logistics

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Capital Markets (GCM), a member of FINRA/SIPC and a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Foundation Logistics, to Radiant Logistics. The acquisition was effective on September 1, 2024.





Located in Humble, Texas, Foundation Logistics is a privately held company offering a full range of specialized transportation and logistics services for the oil and gas industry. Founded in 2014, the company focuses on transporting hazardous materials, explosives, and urgent oilfield equipment to locations worldwide.

Based in the United States and Canada, Radiant Logistics is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding, along with truck and rail brokerage services to manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. This is supported by an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant’s value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and technology services.

The Company structured the transaction similarly to its previous deals, with part of the purchase price contingent on the future performance of the acquired operations and payable in subsequent periods.

Following the closing, Foundation Logistics will remain under the leadership of co-founders, Larry Early and Cindy Jones, with plans to transition to the Radiant brand in 2025. In the interim, both Larry Early and Cindy Jones will report to Tim O’Brien, SVP and General Manager of Radiant’s U.S. forwarding operations.

Larry Early of Foundation commented, “Through years of dedicated service, our customers have always remained our top priority. We were looking for a long-term partner with that same passion for servicing the customer and a shared vision to further advance our business and provide an opportunity for growth for our employees. We found that partner in Radiant, and Cindy and I are excited to leverage our own strengths along with the capabilities of the larger Radiant network to bring additional value to our customers moving forward.”

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Larry, Cindy and the entire Foundation team,” remarked Radiant’s Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. “Having grown up in and around Humble, Texas and considering myself a product of the ‘oil patch,’ I am particularly excited to partner with Larry and Cindy and have the opportunity to broaden our capabilities in support of the oil and gas industry, while flying the Radiant flag in my hometown.”

Generational Capital Markets’ Senior Managing Director, M&A, Chris Heckert, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Troy Blakely, successfully closed the transaction. Managing Director, Eric Matuszak, established the initial relationship with Foundation Logistics.

“The fit between Foundation Logistics and Radiant Logistics is incredible. I can’t wait to see what these two groups can accomplish together going forward,” said Heckert.

