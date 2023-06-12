Generate:Biomedicines Appoints Dr. Alexandra Snyder as Executive Vice President, Research & Development

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generate:Biomedicines today announced that Dr. Alexandra (Alex) Snyder has been appointed to Executive Vice President, Research & Development, in addition to her current responsibilities as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. In her new role, Dr. Snyder will leverage her extensive clinical and scientific experience to help the company advance its generative AI pipeline of protein therapeutics to clinical stage.





“ With Alex’s appointment to Executive Vice President, Research & Development, we stand well-positioned to accelerate our robust early-to-late-stage clinical pipeline in areas of greatest unmet medical need,” said Mike Nally, Chief Executive Officer of Generate:Biomedicines. “ By tapping into her extensive clinical expertise, indelible patient focus, and demonstrated track record of leading teams, I’m confident that we will reach notable pipeline milestones over the next few years, including numerous clinical programs.”

“ Since its founding, Generate:Biomedicines has been focused on significantly increasing the precision, speed, and probability of success of novel biotherapeutics by harnessing the power of data, machine learning, and generative AI. I’m deeply honored to be continuing this important work, providing strategic oversight across our clinical pipeline and supporting our efforts to dramatically improve the human condition,” said Dr. Snyder.

Since first joining Generate:Biomedicines as Chief Medical Officer in July 2022, Dr. Snyder has overseen the translation of assets into clinic-ready molecules with the goal of generating and advancing new lifesaving medicines for patients. Previously, she worked as a principal at the private equity firm Two River and served as the Head of Translational Oncology at Merck. Before joining the industry, Dr. Snyder practiced oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and is currently a voluntary faculty member at Bellevue Hospital and New York University.

Dr. Snyder graduated from Princeton University with a degree in history and a minor in music. She received her medical education at Mount Sinai Medical School and was an internal medicine resident at Mount Sinai Hospital and a medical oncology fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Generate:Biomedicines is the first drug generation company pioneering a machine learning-powered generative biology platform with the ability to create new drugs on demand across a wide range of biologic modalities. The Generate Platform – which is a continuous loop to generate, build, measure, and learn – can drastically increase the speed at which targets and therapeutics are identified and validated. This closed loop will improve the specificity of target engagement by generated proteins and reduce the time and cost of identifying and developing clinical candidates. Generate:Biomedicines was founded by Flagship Pioneering after two years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Generate:Biomedicines by visiting https://generatebiomedicines.com/ or following the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

