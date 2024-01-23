GenEdit Announces Multiyear Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech to Develop Novel Nanoparticles to Deliver Genetic Medicines for Autoimmune Disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRISPR—GenEdit, Inc., a developer of genetic medicines that leverage its NanoGalaxy® platform for tissue-selective delivery, today announced a multiyear collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The companies will employ GenEdit’s NanoGalaxy platform to discover and develop novel nanoparticles to deliver Genentech’s nucleic acid-based medicines for treatment of autoimmune disease.





“We are excited to work with Genentech to develop novel therapeutics for autoimmune disease,” said Kunwoo Lee, Ph.D., CEO of GenEdit. “Genentech is a leader in advancing breakthrough science to advance the development of novel therapeutic modalities. This collaboration underscores the promise of GenEdit’s NanoGalaxy platform to deliver nucleic acid-based medicines via our hydrophilic nanoparticle technology.”

“We look for external innovation to complement our internal science to help advance transformative medicines for people living with autoimmune diseases,” said James Sabry, global head of Roche Pharma Partnering. “Our collaboration with GenEdit will use their polymer nanoparticle library and platform with the potential to reshape treatment paradigms to help people with devastating and difficult-to-treat autoimmune disease.”

Under the terms of the agreement, GenEdit will collaborate with Genentech to discover and develop hydrophilic nanoparticles (HNPs) that can be used to develop nucleic acid-based medicines for autoimmune indications. Genentech will be responsible for preclinical, clinical, and regulatory development as well as commercialization of products resulting from the use of GenEdit’s nanoparticles.

GenEdit will receive an upfront payment of $15 million and is eligible to receive up to $629 million in near-term, preclinical and clinical development, commercial, and net sales milestone payments over the course of the collaboration as well as tiered royalties on global net sales for resulting products.

About GenEdit, Inc.

At GenEdit, our mission is to develop innovative genetic medicines with targeted in vivo delivery. Our NanoGalaxy® platform of non-viral, non-lipid hydrophilic nanoparticles (HNPs) offer a combination of advantages over other delivery methods, including tissue selectivity, payload flexibility, low immunogenicity, ability to re-dose, and ease of manufacturing. We are leveraging our platform to develop therapeutics for internal and partnered programs. For more information, visit www.GenEdit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

