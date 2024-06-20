Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff to Speak at 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit in DC

General Timothy D. Haugh, US Air Force, Commander, US Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service Also Headlines

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–General CQ Brown, Jr., the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), will participate in an exclusive Fireside Chat on September 3 during the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit. The event, being held September 3-6, 2024 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, will explore topics related to this year’s theme: Advancing Cybersecurity in the AI Age.





“It is a true honor to have General CQ Brown, Jr. discuss the national security threats facing our country as we face multiple conflicts across the globe with a particular focus on their intersection with cybersecurity and AI,” explained Thomas K. Billington, CEO and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity, a leading cyber education company for executives founded in 2010. “This will be an extraordinary opportunity to hear from the nation’s highest ranking military officer as the digital era continues to pose new and unimagined challenges.”

General Brown is the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council. Prior to becoming Chairman on October 1, 2023, General Brown served as the 22nd Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force.

Designed to address the nation’s pressing cyber needs, the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit will emphasize the increasing impact that artificial intelligence (AI) is having on the cyber world. It is expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees and over 200 speakers, including top leaders for one-on-one Fireside Chats. In addition to General Brown, other Fireside Chats that have been scheduled so far include:

General Timothy D. Haugh, US Air Force, Commander, US Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service . “ Cyber Command’s Role in Active Defense”

. Cyber Command’s Role in Active Defense” Clare Martorana ( invited ), Federal Chief Information Officer, OMB . “Driving Better Cybersecurity into the Federal Government”

. “Driving Better Cybersecurity into the Federal Government” Nathaniel Frick, US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy . “Advancing US Cyber Diplomacy”

. “Advancing US Cyber Diplomacy” Juliane Gallina, Deputy Director for Digital Innovation, CIA. “Leveraging Technology to Drive the Intelligence Mission”

“Leveraging Technology to Drive the Intelligence Mission” Felicity Oswald, OBE, Interim CEO, National Cyber Security Centre . “A Conversation with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre Leader”

. “A Conversation with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre Leader” Paul Abbate, Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation . “ Taking it to the Cyber Bad Guys”

. Taking it to the Cyber Bad Guys” Brandon Wales, Executive Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). “CISAs Role in Reducing the Nation’s Cyber Risk”

Presented by a variety of sponsors, including Lead Underwriters Amazon Web Services, CISCO, and Leidos, speakers span government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia and discuss the most current cyber trends and issues during more than 40 thought provoking sessions. The event will also feature networking receptions and over 125 cyber-focused vendor booths.

Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/. Up to July 1, attendee tickets for government and military are complimentary; corporate are $1,295; small business, non-profits, international government, and academic are $595; and students are $45. To sponsor, contact kim@billingtoncybersecurity.com.

Credentialed working media are free and encouraged to register in advance to cover the event, subject to approval, at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/register.

