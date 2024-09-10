Gelato vs Printify (2024): Review & Comparison Published by Compare Before Buying

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare Before Buying, a trusted source for in-depth product and service evaluations, has released its comprehensive review and comparison of two leading print-on-demand platforms: Gelato and Printify. This latest release provides a detailed look at how these platforms stack up against each other in terms of features, quality, pricing, and overall value.





Gelato’s Broad Portfolio and Global Network

Gelato is a major player in the print-on-demand industry with its expansive global network and a suite of advanced features designed to support businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2007, Gelato operates the world’s largest print-on-demand network, boasting over 140 local partners across 32 countries.

This underpins Gelato’s hyperlocal production strategy, with about 90% of orders fulfilled within the destination country. According to Gelato, the global yet local network reduces shipping delays, lowers costs, and sidesteps customs issues, giving businesses a competitive advantage in efficient product delivery.

The review underscores Gelato’s extensive product catalog, particularly noting its comprehensive offerings in wall art. Gelato’s focus on maintaining a broad and high-quality range of customizable products makes it a strong contender for merchants aiming to provide diverse and premium items to their customers.

In addition, Compare Before Buying highlights Gelato’s all-in-one platform, which includes innovative tools like the Personalization Studio — a feature unique to the platform. The Personalization Studio allows business owners to offer products that customers can customize directly on platforms like Etsy or Shopify.

Gelato’s subscription plans offer tiered options to accommodate various business needs. The Gelato+ plan, starting at $24 per month, includes features like discounts, premium mockups, and branded packaging options. Higher tiers, such as Gold and Platinum, provide additional benefits like smart pricing and dedicated support, making them suitable for both new and established businesses.

Printify: Strengths and Limitations

Printify, founded in 2015, is another prominent name in the print-on-demand sector. The platform provides a wide range of customizable products, with over 850 items available, including apparel, drinkware, and accessories. This extensive catalog, along with robust e-commerce integrations, make the platform a competitive option for merchants looking to offer a broad selection of products.

Currently, Printify offers a comprehensive selection of over 900 products and integrates seamlessly with ten major platforms, including Walmart, Shopify, and Etsy. The platform’s Pop-Up Store feature, which allows users to create an online store at no cost, is particularly beneficial for those just starting out.

Moreover, Printify provides a range of tools such as a mockup creator, text editor, emoji support, and an AI image generator, along with integration with Shutterstock for access to a vast library of images, supporting diverse creative requirements

The platform offers a free plan that supports up to five (5) stores and unlimited product designs. For those seeking additional benefits, the Printify Premium plan, priced at $24.99 per month, includes up to 20% discounts and support for 10 stores. Printify’s Enterprise plan offers even greater flexibility with unlimited designs and stores, tailored for high-volume merchants.

Compare Before Buying notes that Printify’s quality control involves a rigorous process with three checks for each product, aimed at ensuring consistency.

Comparative Insights

In its review, Compare Before Buying highlights several key areas where Gelato excels over Printify. Gelato’s extensive global network provides a clear advantage in terms of shipping efficiency and environmental impact. The platform’s Personalization Studio and comprehensive toolset further differentiate it from Printify’s offerings, providing a more integrated and user-friendly experience.

While Printify offers competitive pricing and a broad product catalog, Gelato’s wider network and advanced tools and apps present a stronger value proposition for businesses focused on quality and customization. Gelato’s tiered subscription plans also provide more tailored options to suit diverse business needs, from basic to premium services.

Industry leadership

Gelato leads the print-on-demand industry with its expansive global network, cutting-edge personalization tools, and flexible pricing. Printify remains a strong contender with its wide range of products and e-commerce integrations, but Gelato’s unique features and overall efficiency make it the preferred choice for many businesses.

For more detailed insights into Gelato and Printify, including their full feature sets and pricing structures, please visit Compare Before Buying’s full review.

