Gearlinx™ Appoints Seasoned Technology Expert Todd Rychecky to Drive Growth and Foster Market Innovation

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gearlinx™, a trailblazer in cloud software as a service and the pioneer of Operational Resilience as a Service™, is pleased to announce that technology industry veteran Todd Rychecky will join Gearlinx™ in a pivotal strategic leadership position aimed to expedite the company’s growth, and introduce cutting-edge advancements to the edge compute, network resilience and business continuity market.





“We are challenging old networking paradigms,” said Matt Ramsay, CEO Gearlinx. “We approach networking and the edge differently by making remote access and edge compute easy at scale from the cloud. We give our customers network application superpowers and now, with Todd joining us, we have sales and marketing superpowers.”

With an impressive track record spanning 23 years, Todd Rychecky assumes the role of President of Global Sales and Marketing, in addition to joining the board as an esteemed Executive Director. He boasts an extensive background in successfully selling network resilience and cloud solutions to both data center and edge markets. Notably, Rychecky played a crucial role during his tenure at Opengear, where he orchestrated 15 consecutive years of year-over-year revenue growth. His instrumental efforts also contributed to the company’s remarkable journey from generating $700k in revenue to being acquired for $140M by Digi International.

Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Todd Rychecky, President of Gearlinx™, stated, “I am thrilled to be joining Gearlinx™ and collaborating with some of the brightest minds in technology to address genuine business challenges and streamline operational resilience.” He continued, “Our vision is to revolutionize the consumption of edge compute and network resilience, optimize it through cloud integration, and provide access to operational information for enhanced life cycle management, empowering informed business decisions. Customers will benefit from world-class feature innovation and a substantial 40% reduction in CAPEX, while our reseller partners will thrive on a recurring revenue business model and a more predictable sales pipeline.”

To learn more about Gearlinx™ and its groundbreaking solutions, please visit: www.gearlinx.com

About Gearlinx™:

Gearlinx™ is a leading innovator in cloud software as a service, specializing in edge compute and Network Resilience as a Service™ solutions. The company is committed to transforming the way network resilience is consumed by optimizing it through cloud technology. Gearlinx™ empowers businesses with operational information for enhanced life cycle management and informed decision-making, all while delivering world-class feature innovation and significant cost savings.

