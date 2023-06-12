Gearbox Capital Leads a Recapitalization of Office Timeline

Office Timeline’s suite of high value reporting and visualization solutions serving enterprise project managers is well positioned to accelerate its growth and increase the quality and efficiency of PMO reporting and communication workflows

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gearbox Capital, LLC (“GearBox”) today announced that it has led a growth recapitalization of Office Timeline, Inc. (“Office Timeline”). Office Timeline’s Co-Founders Tim Stumbles and Eddy Malik will continue to retain a substantial ownership position in the Company. The terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2012, Office Timeline has become the premier choice for enterprise project managers (“PMs”) seeking to create visually striking and dynamic timelines and establish high frequency cadence of reporting across their organizations. The company’s software is used by thousands of organizations worldwide, including the majority of the Fortune 500, government agencies, and educational institutions. Office Timeline’s deep integrations with key project management platforms, such as Microsoft Project, Smartsheet, and JIRA facilitate data sharing and dynamic syncing across heterogeneous technology environments resulting in substantial time savings and productivity benefits for its users.

With Gearbox’s support, Office Timeline aims to significantly expand its solution set, accelerate its go-to-market efforts in both existing and new markets and pursue partnerships and strategic acquisitions.

“I feel so fortunate to have Gearbox on board as we enter this new phase of growth,” said Tim Stumbles, CEO of Office Timeline. “As a fast-growing bootstrapped company, we needed their deep expertise to accelerate growth strategies, and to expand our position as the leading PMO reporting and visualization solution. Additionally, our values around corporate responsibility to team, local and global communities were 100% aligned.”

“Given Gearbox’s history of investing in founder led businesses and our alignment on culture and value creation, I knew Omair and Gearbox were the right partner to achieve our goal of being the top project management reporting platform in the market,” said Eddy Malik, co-founder, and CPO of Office Timeline. “With their resources and expertise, we can innovate faster, broaden our product offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers and users.”

“We are very excited to partner with Tim and Eddy and their team to support the growth of this market leading reporting and visualization solution,” said Omair Sarwar, Founder at GearBox Capital. “Office Timeline’s products save project managers and their teams significant time and effort while enhancing the quality of their critical communication and reporting processes. This strong value proposition, continuously enhanced through rapid innovation and product development offer a strong foundation for accelerating growth.”

About Gearbox Capital, LLC

Gearbox Capital is a private equity firm applying an operational approach to supporting the growth and transformation of bootstrapped and founder led technology companies. With product, commercial, talent and operational strategies refined over 15 years, Gearbox is oriented towards implementing the handful of levers that have an outsized impact on the growth and development of bootstrapped businesses.

www.gearboxcap.com

About Office Timeline

Office Timeline is an award-winning PowerPoint timeline maker for professionals who need a better way to make and present project plans, Gantt charts and timelines to their staff, management and clients. With the Office Timeline tool, project managers, marketers, consultants, IT professionals, and knowledge workers easily design and create graphical project slides in PowerPoint. www.officetimeline.com

Lakeside Partners (https://www.lakesidepartners.com/) served as exclusive financial advisor to Office Timeline.

