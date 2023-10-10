Gear Up for the Holidays With VIZIO’s Prime Big Deal Days Promotions

VIZIO continues to bring customers the best value in home entertainment with Prime Big Deal Days promotions and discounts for the rest of the year









IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 10 and 11 are the Prime Big Deal Days, and there’s never been a better time to upgrade your TV or home entertainment setup. To mark the occasion, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has discounted some of its most celebrated sound bars and TVs.

Whether you’re looking for a speaker system that’ll bring the latest blockbusters to life or you’re starting your holiday shopping early, VIZIO has a product — and a deal — that’s right for you.

“This Prime Big Deal Days, we’re making it easy to build an incredible home entertainment system on a budget,” said John Schindler, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO. “We’ve slashed prices on some of our most popular TV and audio products, continuing our mission of bringing the best value in home entertainment for any budget.”

Consumers can level up their entire home entertainment experience for under $1000 with limited-time deals on VIZIO’s 50-inch MQX-Series 4K 120Hz QLED HDR10+ Smart TV (was $799.99, now $499.99) and VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Immersive Sound Bar, M215AW-K6 (was $299.99, now $169.99) – two epic deals that give you the best value in high-fidelity audio and 4K HDR video at an amazing price.

Also included in our Prime Big Deal Days discounts is an incredible one day sale on the VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 speaker system (M512E-K6), discounted by $300 from $799.99 to $499.99. This package includes 13 integrated speakers across the sound bar, subwoofer, and two adaptive height speakers. Delivering 103dB of premium audio, and unparalleled clarity and depth.

Don’t miss VIZIO’s great deals on soundbars – the VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Sound Bar (M215A-J6) and VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 speaker system (M512E-K6) which are only available at the discounted price on October 11.

VIZIO is also offering a number of big discounts on soundbars and TVs, available now through October 14. You can see our Prime Big Day Deals on VIZIO TVs here, and soundbars here – and you’ll find a full list below:

TV Deals:

VIZIO 50-inch MQX-Series 4K 120Hz QLED HDR10+ Smart TV, M50QXM-K01 (was $629.99, now $499.99)



VIZIO 24-inch D-Series FHD LED Smart TV, D24FM-K01 (was $179.99, now $127.49)



VIZIO 24-inch D-Series FHD LED Smart TV, D24F-J09 (was $159.99, now $129.99)

Audio Deals:

VIZIO V-Series 2.0 Compact Home Theater Sound Bar, V20-J8 (was $119.99, now $79.99)



VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, V214X-K6 (was $149.99, now $109.99)



VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Compact Home Theater Sound Bar, V21T-J8 (was $159.99, now $129.99) (Also available at Best Buy)



VIZIO M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Immersive Sound Bar, M213AD-K8 (was $199.99, now $149.99): (Also available at Best Buy)



VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Immersive Sound Bar, M215AW-K6 (was $299.99, now $169.99)



VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar, M512A-H6 (was $499.99, now $399.99)



VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Sound Bar, M215A-J6 (was $179.99, will be $119.99 on October 11 only)



VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 speaker system (M512E-K6), (was $799.99, will be $499.99 on October 11 only)

