GE HealthCare unveils Freelium, a next-generation sealed magnet platform at ECR 2025 to support equitable and sustainable access to MR

Freelium, a helium-free i sealed magnet platform in development, aims to dramatically reduce liquid helium usage without sacrificing power efficiency, operational security and clinical performance

sealed magnet platform in development, aims to dramatically reduce liquid helium usage without sacrificing power efficiency, operational security and clinical performance Leveraging GE HealthCare’s proven lightweight, intelligent magnet technology, Freelium will be optimized to seamlessly integrate with future technological advancements and upgrade options, offering flexibility and reliability for imaging departments

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today unveiled Freelium™,ii a next-generation sealed magnet platform, that aims to enable high-quality Magnetic Resonance (MR) imaging with less than 1% of helium used in conventional magnet technology to help support diagnostic accuracy and sustainability goals. Debuting at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR), Freelium marks the evolution of GE HealthCare’s established lightweight intelligent platform magnet technology, which was first introduced in 2020, now with over 2,000 installations worldwide at 1.5T and 3.0T magnetic fields.

Freelium is designed to significantly reduce liquid helium usage without compromising power efficiency and operational security. To maintain power efficiency, Freelium aims to operate with no additional cooling and power requirements. Additionally, the platform’s intelligent sensor technology intends to remotely monitor the MR system and enable automated magnet protection and recovery capability without the need for field engineer intervention. This is particularly important in the event of power outages or disruptions caused by natural events.

To support diagnostic accuracy and confidence, Freelium aims to uphold GE HealthCare’s advanced quality and performance standards. The platform also will be optimized to be compatible with GE HealthCare’s leading AI-enabled solutions. Freelium magnets will be able to be transported and installed in hospitals and in markets where access to helium is limited and without significant helium loss during transport, enhancing patient access to care.

“Today’s unveiling of Freelium reinforces our commitment to provide equitable and sustainable access to MR to any patient and user, while maintaining imaging performance and ensuring seamless operational security for our customers,” said Kelly Londy, President & CEO, Global MR, GE HealthCare. “We’re excited about Freelium’s compatibility with AI-enabled solutions and ability to unlock the full potential of deep learning applications for enhanced diagnostic insights in the future.”

With the Freelium platform, GE HealthCare is committed to achieving its sustainability goals by advancing environmentally conscious design from manufacturing and throughout the life cycle of the platform. Through the company’s intelligent magnet technology and Continuum™ upgrades, GE HealthCare has saved approximately 3 million liters of helium.

To learn more about GE HealthCare’s Freelium and other MRI technology, please visit gehealthcare.com or the company’s booth at ECR 2025.

[i] Helium-free: Helium is permanently enclosed in the magnet.

[ii]Technology in development that represents ongoing research and development efforts. Not for sale. Not CE marked. Not cleared or approved by the US FDA or any other global regulator for commercial availability.

