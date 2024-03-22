GE HealthCare to Feature Latest Technologies in Interventional Radiology Focused on Precision Care at SIR 2024

Multi-modality showcase brings hands-on experience to care delivery for a wide range of vascular diseases and health conditions

Scientific studies provide evidence that Embo ASSIST solution can help clinicians reduce patient dose, fluoroscopy time and overall procedure time while performing prostate artery embolization (PAE)

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will showcase its latest technologies in image guiding solutions, surgery, ultrasound and CT-navigation at the upcoming 2024 Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting taking place March 23-28 in Salt Lake City, UT. The multi-modality showcase will feature innovations focused on precision care delivery for a wide range of vascular diseases and health conditions.





In today’s practice of interventional radiology, clinicians use image guiding technologies to deliver targeted, minimally invasive treatments to help treat a wide range of medical conditions – from cancer care and vascular disease to common health concerns that affect quality of life for both men and women alike. Among the emerging treatments in interventional radiology today, prostatic artery embolization (PAE) has been shown to be an effective treatment for symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or an enlarged prostate – the most common prostate condition for men older than age 50.1 The procedure involves targeted release of microscopic particles into the arteries that feed the prostate. The particles stop blood flow into the gland helping to decrease its size and relieve troubling BPH symptoms without any cutting, use of laser or tissue removal. In order for the PAE procedure to be successful, clinicians need to be able to identify the correct arteries and vascular anatomy feeding the prostate in order to deliver precise and targeted treatment.

As GE HealthCare continues to advance the Allia IGS platform and interventional innovation, Embo ASSIST AI is the latest addition to the company’s ASSIST imaging software. Embo ASSIST AI builds on Embo ASSIST software with AI-based automation designed to automatically segment vascular structures to facilitate embolization workflow planning, as well as help clinicians visualize and anticipate the destination of potential injections.

Scientific studies have shown that the use of Embo ASSIST enables users performing PAE to:

Reduce patient dose by 44% (Air Kerma) and 58% (Peak Skin Dose); 2

Reduce fluoroscopy time by 27% and overall procedure time by 21 minutes (20%); 2

Improve anatomy understanding in 46% of cases versus raw cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), with four times more secondary branches found versus digital subtraction angiography (DSA); 3 and

and Reduce PAE patient dose (DAP) by 70% and improved PAE technical success from 70% without software to 90% with software.4

Embo ASSIST has also been shown to support the development of emerging procedures including rectal artery embolization for hemorrhoidal disease5 as well as intra-arterial chemotherapy infusion in patients with skull base tumors.6

“With GE HealthCare’s Allia IGS platform and innovative solutions like Embo ASSIST, we’re able to bring the best possible care to the patients we serve,” says Dr. Jafar Golzarian of North Star Vascular and Interventional who was part of the first team in the United States to perform a PAE procedure.7 8 “This technology gives us real-time image guidance to deliver precise, targeted and more complete treatments for a wide range of complex diseases and conditions. As an interventionalist who performs a number of different procedures in my daily practice, including PAE, the system is incredibly flexible and provides a number of workflow efficiencies that can be personalized to address my specific needs and preferences around patient positioning and access to help achieve enhanced patient comfort, as well as improved clinical and operational outcomes in my practice.”

GE HealthCare designed the Allia IGS Platform to provide workflow efficiency, functionality, and versatility that interventional radiologists require in order to meet the needs of their patients:

“As a leader in the interventional space,” said Arnaud Marie – Global General Manager for Image Guiding Solutions at GE HealthCare, “these latest innovations show just what’s possible in the delivery of precision care and demonstrates our commitment to advancing the practice of image guided therapy with artificial intelligence and digitization for clinicians and their patients.”

As part of this year’s showcase, GE HealthCare will be exhibiting the following medical devices and digital solutions at SIR 2024 (Booth 520):

Image guiding solutions including the Allia IGS platform designed to be a trusted assistant for image guided therapies with features to enhance user experience and improve workflow integration and efficiency; and ASSIST solutions that leverage advanced digitization and AI to help clinicians precisely plan, guide and assess interventional procedures with greater precision and dose efficiency.

including the designed to be a trusted assistant for image guided therapies with features to enhance user experience and improve workflow integration and efficiency; and that leverage advanced digitization and AI to help clinicians precisely plan, guide and assess interventional procedures with greater precision and dose efficiency. OEC 3D surgical imaging C-arm provides precise 3D and 2D imaging to surgical suites while enabling efficient imaging every day. Based on GE HealthCare’s proven AW image fabric technology, the OEC 3D C-arm enables clinicians to quickly capture and analyze 2D as well as precise 3D volumetric images with a C-arm, bringing CT-like images into the operating room.

surgical imaging C-arm provides precise 3D and 2D imaging to surgical suites while enabling efficient imaging every day. Based on GE HealthCare’s proven AW image technology, the OEC 3D C-arm enables clinicians to quickly capture and analyze 2D as well as precise 3D volumetric images with a C-arm, bringing CT-like images into the operating room. CT-Navigation offers clinicians detailed, real-time, 3D CT images for stereotactic needle guidance across an array of care areas, including interventional and oncological procedures as well as biopsies, ablations, drainage, therapeutics and more.

offers clinicians detailed, real-time, 3D CT images for stereotactic needle guidance across an array of care areas, including interventional and oncological procedures as well as biopsies, ablations, drainage, therapeutics and more. LOGIQ E10: Part of the elevated LOGIQ portfolio, LOGIQ E10 includes innovative new features and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to address the evolving needs of healthcare providers with easy imaging, efficient workflow and Verisound digital and AI solutions including reporting, fleet management and collaboration tools. LOGIQ E10 also integrates wireless, dual-probe Vscan Air CL—which is well-suited for interventional superficial procedures—for wireless flexibility.

GE HealthCare will also be hosting in-booth educational discussions throughout SIR 2024, including:

“How to Adapt Advanced Imaging with CBCT Fusion for Vascular Malformation Procedures” with Dr. Michael Miller 9 on Sunday, March 24 from 2:30 – 3:00pm MT.

with Dr. Michael Miller on Sunday, March 24 from 2:30 – 3:00pm MT. “AI Guidance for Prostate Artery Embolization” with Dr. Jafar Golzarian on Monday, March 25 from 12:00 – 1:00pm MT.

with Dr. Jafar Golzarian on Monday, March 25 from 12:00 – 1:00pm MT. “Interventional CT: CT guidance assisted by electromagnetic navigation for percutaneous interventions” with Dr. Francois Cornelis 10 on Monday, March 25 from 2:30 – 3:00pm.

with Dr. Francois Cornelis on Monday, March 25 from 2:30 – 3:00pm. “How Do I Do It: Genicular Artery Embolization” with Dr. Jafar Golzarian on Tuesday, March 26 from 9:45 – 10:45am MT.

with Dr. Jafar Golzarian on Tuesday, March 26 from 9:45 – 10:45am MT. “Imaging Optimization in Vascular Malformations” with Dr. Michael Miller on Tuesday, March 26 from 2:30 – 3:00pm MT.

