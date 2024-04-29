GE HealthCare Receives FDA Clearance for Portrait VSM, Building on Its Growing Ecosystem of Connected Patient Monitoring Solutions

The portable vital signs monitor (VSM) adds to GE HealthCare’s growing Portrait Ecosystem to help clinicians make timely treatment decisions and detect patient deterioration earlier with a streamlined spot check workflow , while ensuring patient mobility.

, while ensuring patient mobility. Portrait VSM uses proven and innovative capabilities to provide precise readings for blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation, body temperature and respiratory rate.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Portrait VSM vital signs monitor that can provide clinicians with an accurate view of patient vital signs to support timely clinical decisions. As the next evolution of the DINAMAP legacy, Portrait VSM utilizes the SuperSTAT non-invasive blood pressure algorithm to provide precise and accurate measurement readings. Through its wireless connectivity and seamless EMR integration, the portable vital signs monitor was designed with the user workflows in mind, offering customized Early Warning Scores (EWS) and enabling care teams to focus on taking care of their patients by automating routine tasks.









Building on GE HealthCare’s family of Portrait monitoring solutions, Portrait VSM can connect with the latest iteration of the Portrait Mobile wireless and wearable continuous monitoring solution to seamlessly integrate patient data in one unified workflow, while ensuring patient mobility. Through a single click of the barcode scanner, Portrait VSM automatically imports the patient demographic data and a snapshot of the patient’s continuously monitored data – respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and pulse rate – from Portrait Mobile. This workflow streamlines the process of clinical rounding and reduces the steps needed to capture and chart a complete set of vital sign measurements.

A connected workflow and EMR integration can help enable accurate vital sign charting and eliminate the delay from manual data entry to support clinicians in making timely and confident treatment decisions.1,2 The uninterrupted flow of data and continuous measurement of vital signs, enabled by Portrait Mobile, can also help clinicians detect patient decline as it is happening, enabling timely intervention before a patient deteriorates.

Patients’ vital signs are typically measured by traditional spot check methods every 4-6 hours, which can cause early signs of patient deterioration to be missed. Undetected patient deterioration, particularly post-surgery, can lead to hazardous yet preventable consequences, with 30-day mortality after surgery representing the 3rd leading cause of death globally.3 To optimize patient care, Portrait VSM brings together standard spot check capability with continuous patient monitoring through its connectivity to Portrait Mobile.

“We remain focused on tackling healthcare’s biggest challenges and driving further efficiencies for care teams through new patient monitoring technology. To help ease the way to more confident care, Portrait VSM offers the clinical performance and capabilities that care teams can trust, so they can spend more valuable time with their patients,” said Neal Sandy, general manager, monitoring solutions, GE HealthCare. “With the addition of Portrait VSM, we are excited about this next step for the Portrait Ecosystem that was designed to support the right level of patient monitoring in observational care through a single, unified workflow.”

GE HealthCare’s Reimagining Better Health study highlighted the burden of inputting and accessing data manually, with nearly half of clinicians reporting that medical technologies at their facilities do not seamlessly integrate with each other.* Portrait VSM offers workflow efficiencies and capabilities to support hospitals and care teams in navigating current challenges they’re facing. Healthcare systems can incorporate and customize EWS protocols into the monitor view to help clinicians recognize the early signs of deterioration in patients and make timely interventions, while limiting manual calculations and transcription. To enable simplified rounding and help avoid delayed measurements, the Round Advisor feature also helps care teams manage and prioritize spot checks for multiple patients by assigning and tracking a sequence of care.

Built on a well-established history of clinical advancements, GE HealthCare’s FlexAcuity monitoring solutions are engineered to adapt to rapidly changing patient needs. GE HealthCare’s technology has been recognized globally for its design, receiving the iF Design Gold Award for Product Design in 2022 for Portrait Mobile and an iF Design Award in 2023 for CARESCAPE Canvas.

For more information on Portrait VSM and GE HealthCare’s family of Portrait monitoring solutions, please visit: https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/patient-monitoring/portrait-vsm.

*Reimagining Better Health survey questions addressed respondents’ general perception and experience with technology within their facilities and made no reference to any specific solutions or vendors. References in the study are inclusive of the entire spectrum of medical technology, such as medical devices, software solutions, electronic patient records and other digital workflow solutions.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.



GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

______________________________



1 Gearing, P. et al., Connected Care Reducing Errors Through Automated Vital Signs Data Upload. Comput Inform Nurs 27(5), 318-23(Sep-Oct 2009).



2 Meccariello, M. et al., Vital Time Savings – Evaluating the Use of an Automated Vital Signs Documentation System on a Medical/Surgical Unit. JHIM 24(4), 26-51 (Fall 2010)



3 The Lancet, The Global Burden of Post-operative Death, https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)33139-8/fulltext#gr1, accessed July 24, 2023.

Contacts

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Jennifer Purdue



M +1 267 593 9735



jennifer.purdue@gehealthcare.com