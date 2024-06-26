Home Business Wire GE HealthCare announces cash dividend for second quarter of 2024
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GEHC) today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Common Stock for the second quarter of 2024 payable on August 15, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of July 19, 2024.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

