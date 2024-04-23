GE Appliances Creates Bodewell™, A New End-To-End Customer Focused Brand

Bodewell™ offers concierge, single call solutions to better serve the needs of all appliance owners

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Appliances, a Haier company introduces Bodewell, a personalized appliance care service designed to provide a hassle-free home experience. Bodewell’s local team of experts, who understand the unique needs of consumers, offers tailored shopping selections and white-glove service.





Rolling out nationally over the next several months, Bodewell’s live, personal concierge representatives ensure consistent and reliable appliance delivery, replacement, service, and support for seamless appliance ownership, saving valuable time for consumers with streamlined solutions. Bodewell places the consumer first, revolutionizing the appliance purchase and ownership experience.

The new Bodewell brand sets the industry standard by offering personalized care through a network of authorized servicers for all appliances, not just those manufactured by GE Appliances. The unique approach sets the brand and company apart from the competition. Bodewell demonstrates a commitment to building relationships, earning trust, and delivering exceptional care.

“ Bodewell is a significant step forward in our commitment to revolutionize the appliance ownership experience,” said Jason West, executive director at GE Appliances. “ Our goal with Bodewell is to provide a seamless hassle-free home experience, not only for any GE Appliances’ brand you may own but for any appliance found within the home. We believe in creating lifelong relationships with our customers, and Bodewell is a testament to that belief. It’s not just about the moment; it’s about being there for our customers throughout their journey.”

“ Bodewell is our commitment to being a constant in our consumers’ lives, adapting to their evolving needs and supporting them from selection and purchase through the life cycle of an appliance,” said Rick Hasselbeck, chief commercial officer at GE Appliances. “ We have been the only company with its own dedicated, trained factory service technicians and we are extending that expertise even further to better serve homeowners, families, retailers and builders. We created this brand to build relationships with our owners that last a lifetime, ensuring a seamless, hassle-free home experience.”

Bodewell is an evolution of the long-trusted dedicated service network of trained GE Appliances service technicians and customer care centers that now includes greater order tracking for on-time fulfillment and support in addition to lifetime support for appliance needs. As the rollout expands, these providers will become part of the Bodewell ecosystem with greater linkage to streamline customer needs with single points of contact.

Beginning as a pilot program by GE Appliances in Florida, the expansion will be completed for national consumers by the middle of this summer and consumers will begin to see Bodewell vans in their own communities. Click to learn more about Bodewell or watch this video summary here: https://youtu.be/BUjhw7uY0kU.

