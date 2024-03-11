GCX Launches New Tablet Roll Stand to Help Healthcare Professionals on the Go

This is the latest tablet-based solution in the company’s expanding telehealth product portfolio









PETALUMA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthcareInnovation–GCX, the market leader in medical mounts for healthcare IT solutions, announces its new GCX Tablet Roll Stand to ensure safe, secure access to patient services and medical records from anywhere in the hospital. The easily maneuverable carts come equipped with a fixed or variable height tablet arm for optimal viewing and access to video conferencing, electronic medical records, and patient services.

“Our newest roll stand was designed for hospitals trying to meet patient needs, particularly through telehealth care delivery, with reduced staffing,” said Scott Andras, Vice President of Global Sales at GCX, which has been providing healthcare solutions for medical device manufacturers and healthcare organizations for more than 50 years.

The new tablet-supporting roll stand comes with:

A choice of the patented PRO-ADJUST TM tablet arm for optimal positioning and viewing whether standing, sitting, or lying down in a bed or a compact Fixed Height version that allows for full tilt and swivel adjustments with minimal effort.

The industry's only arm for tablets made with medical-grade materials and fully concealed cables for greater safety and infection control.

Easily removed covers for quick cable installations or replacements.

An optional handle with adjustable cord wrap that lets users securely wrap the included hospital-grade power cord during transport.

Locking power box secures cables to prevent unintentional removal, damage, and equipment downtime .

The GCX Tablet Roll Stand is part of a new telehealth-focused suite of products that includes a recently released, updated Patient Engagement Overbed Table for bed- or chair-side patient tablet use and a telehealth cart coming in April.

From translation apps and online patient registrations to virtual rounding and telemedicine, the GCX Tablet Roll Stand is the latest solution to help healthcare providers deliver care and elevate the patient experience anywhere in the facility.

For more information about GCX’s Tablet Roll Stand and its impact on healthcare, please visit the GCX website at www.gcx.com or contact Ryan Boland, at (800) 228-2555, Ext. 744.

About GCX Healthcare Solutions

Founded in 1971, GCX has grown into a leading global designer and manufacturer of healthcare-focused mounting and mobility solutions with offices in North America, Europe, Japan, and Taiwan. GCX’s products are engineered for reliability and quality, and include wall mounts, roll stands, carts, and a variety of mounting accessories. GCX partners with medical device OEMs and hospitals to create products that enable caregivers to deliver the highest quality of patient care. Learn more at www.gcx.com.

Contacts

Name: Ryan Boland



Title: Vice President, Marketing and Product Development



Phone: +1 (707) 781-1744



Email: rboland@gcx.com