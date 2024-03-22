GCT Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Edmond Cheng as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4G–GCT Semiconductor, Inc. (GCT) a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, today announced that the Board of Directors of GCT has appointed Edmond Cheng as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 18, 2024.





“We are pleased to welcome Edmond Cheng to the GCT team,” said John Schlaefer, Chief Executive Officer of GCT. “Edmond brings over 25 years of global leadership experience primarily in the technology and manufacturing industry across the United States, Asia, EMEA and the Middle East. His expertise and record of driving shareholder value, as well as his extensive experience in leadership and financial reporting requirements for public companies, will be a critical asset to us as GCT expects to close its business combination transaction with Concord Acquisition Corp. III and become a publicly listed company soon. We are fortunate to have Edmond on board to provide guidance through this transition and to help advance our goals and objectives as a public company.”

Prior to joining GCT, Cheng was the CFO for Cenntro Inc., a leading commercial EV company that focuses on offering zero-emission electric vehicles. He joined the company in 2021 and was instrumental in leading the company’s IPO process. Cheng currently serves on the Board of GCB AutoZ which seeks to be the leader in the automotive aftermarket based in Mexico.

Before joining Cenntro, he was the CFO at Mithera Capital, a PE/VC firm based in the Pacific Northwest, where he brought extensive financial management experience with expertise in corporate development, cross-border mergers & acquisitions, corporate controllerships, internal controls, treasury and corporate governance. Prior, he served as CFO of other publicly listed companies including TCL Electronics Holdings, UTStarcom Inc., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., as well as private equity-owned portfolio companies from Temasek Holdings, Hony Capital/Goldman Sachs, and Blackstone Group/HNA Group.

“The opportunities and the potential growth of the 5G market are tremendous and I am excited to join such an innovative company as GCT that is well-positioned to take advantage of this booming market,” said Edmond Cheng. “I look forward to working with the team as they complete the IPO process and are preparing for the company’s next chapter of growth.”

Cheng holds an MBA from Columbia University, London School of Business, and Hong Kong University. He also received a Master of Accounting and Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

About GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem, and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 5G and 4G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com

