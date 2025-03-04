GCG Appoints Glenn Pennycook as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading value-added wire, cable, connectivity, and automation distributor Genuine Cable Group (GCG) has named Glenn Pennycook its new Chief Executive Officer. With a distinguished track record of leadership and business transformation, Glenn brings a wealth of experience that will drive GCG’s next phase of growth and operational excellence.

Glenn joins GCG from EIS where he served as CEO for five years under private equity ownership and successfully led the transformation of the business. Under his leadership, EIS more than doubled its revenue, achieved substantial margin expansion, and completed several acquisitions. Working closely with the board, Glenn developed and executed a strategic vision that resulted in the successful sale of the business in late 2024.

Prior to EIS, Glenn spent 12 years at Belden Corporation, where he led the Enterprise platform, a global business encompassing data communications infrastructure, broadband, and media technology. His proven ability to efficiently expand businesses positions him as the ideal leader to drive GCG’s strategic vision forward.

“As we enter this exciting new chapter, I am honored to join GCG and build upon its strong foundation,” said Glenn Pennycook, CEO of GCG. “For more than 65 years, GCG has built a reputation as more than just a distributor—we’re a solutions provider, a trusted partner, and an extension of our customers’ teams. Our deep industry expertise, combined with an expansive supplier network and value-added services, allow us to deliver customized solutions that go beyond just products. From automation and industrial connectivity to communications, renewables, and utility infrastructure, we help businesses solve complex challenges and keep operations running smoothly. By staying ahead of industry shifts and proactively addressing our customers’ evolving needs, we ensure they have the right products, insights, and support to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

With Glenn’s leadership, GCG is poised to strengthen its market position across its operations in the U.S., Mexico, and the EU, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its customers, employees, and investors.

About Genuine Cable Group (GCG)

GCG is a leading value-added provider of wire, cable, connectivity, and automation solutions serving diverse markets. With a comprehensive offering of premier brands and custom solutions, GCG is the preferred provider for original equipment manufacturers, contractors, installers, and other end users in attractive, mission critical markets. GCG generates over $1 billion in annual revenue with complete coverage of the US, Canada, Mexico and select EU markets via more than 25 facilities. GCG has cable assembly operations and product engineering capabilities to support unique customer needs and is proud to be a leading wire and cable provider to the U.S. Navy.

Heather Poulin

Director of Marketing

561.657.5201