GC LabTech Launches Partnership with 1health.io to Deploy Innovative Lab Tests Direct-to-Consumer

Next generation 1health.io technology enables GC LabTech to quickly launch differentiated testing products to consumers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GC LabTech, a subsidiary of GC Biopharma of South Korea, and a CAP & ISO accredited, FDA-registered specialty laboratory with life-saving plasma tests, selects 1health.io, an industry-leading software company revolutionizing the way laboratories expand testing into the at-home markets, to deliver its innovative new lab tests direct-to-consumers.

The new partnership between 1health and GC LabTech enables GC LabTech to sell its innovative new health and wellness tests into the $1 billion direct-to-consumer lab testing market, which is forecasted to grow to $8.8 billion by 2031 according to research group Transparency Marketing in its report “North America Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Insights, 2021-2031” published in Q1 2022.

Known for its highly accurate, optimized efficiency, and fast turnaround service, GC LabTech is applying its high-performance lab testing capabilities to the direct-to-consumer segment.

Previously, GC Lab Tech had explored the direct-to-consumer market but found it did not have the front-end or back-end infrastructure to launch the tests to the consumer.

“We hired a team to understand how to package the product, sell it online, collect the patient and medical necessity information and more but we soon recognized that building a solution ourselves was not feasible,” states GC LabTech Chief Operating Officer, Brian Clark.

“Partnering with 1health gave us the technology and services we need to go to market without having to build the infrastructure or make the heavy investment,” continued Clark. “1health was the missing link we needed to sell our lab testing products directly to consumers,” adds Clark.

1health offers a direct-to-consumer solution that connects to its platform enabling labs to sell tests to consumers via an intuitive eCommerce storefront and then manage patient information securely, including kit registration, sample tracking, notifications, and reporting, among a host of other features.

“As one of the premier, emerging plasma testing labs in the USA, GC LabTech understands the need to capitalize on the direct-to-consumer market as it grows at an estimated 22% CAGR. We are delighted that they selected 1health platform to meet their needs in this growing market and beyond,” states 1health CEO Mehdi Maghsoodnia.

About GC Lab Tech

GC LabTech, is a Texas Laboratory, operating in a 16,000 sq.ft facility equipped with modern, high-efficiency technology, all approved for source plasma donor testing and other patient testing needs.

Established in 2016, its laboratory environment is electronically monitored 24-hours, 7 days a week, to guarantee optimal testing conditions. GC LabTech is a registered establishment with FDA (USA) and fully accredited by CLIA, College of American Pathologists, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 15189. The company is licensed by the California Department of Public Health for Out of State Testing and certified by the International Quality Plasma Program by the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association. In addition, GC LabTech has successfully participated in audits from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and multiple source plasma manufacturers. Learn more at: www.gclabtech.com

About 1health.io

1health is driving healthcare innovation by revolutionizing the way laboratories service medical providers and consumers. By providing a modern, secure, and easy-to-use software platform, 1health enables diagnostic testing results to be accurately delivered in minutes, not days or weeks, thereby reducing costs and expanding growth opportunities for laboratories. The result is stronger, more-trusted relationships between laboratories and their customers, better healthcare outcomes for consumers, and ultimately more lives saved.

1health is proud to help leading-edge laboratories like St. Jude Labs, Thomas Scientific, Apollo Laboratories, Premier Lab Solutions, Gene by Gene, and many others and provides testing services to hundreds of leading enterprise companies including Raley’s, Starbucks, Cruise, and the U.S. Air Force. Learn more at: www.1health.io

Contacts

Media Contact

Yasmin Hariri



Marketing Manager, 1health.io



yhariri@1health.io