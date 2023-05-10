Gazelle Wind Power Acquires Naval Engineering Firm F. Carceller

Spanish-based engineering firm will accelerate technical development of Gazelle’s floating offshore wind platform

DUBLIN & VIGO, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#climatechange—Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle), the developer of a hybrid modular floating offshore wind platform, has agreed to take a controlling stake in Spanish-based naval architect and marine consulting firm Faustino Carceller, S.L. (F. Carceller). Gazelle’s shipbuilding approach for construction creates synergies for both companies, making this acquisition a practical fit to help the company accelerate the technical development of its floating offshore wind platform.

F. Carceller will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Gazelle while remaining focused on the commercial fishing, marine, and shipping industries. As part of this transaction, Pablo Carceller has been appointed CEO and Director of F. Carceller. The Carceller family remains an important shareholder in the company.

Jose Ramon Anton Vilasanchez will remain as Technical Director of Carceller. Inigo Zavala Ortiz de la Torre—the Vice President of the Corporate Social Responsibility Commission for the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE)—will serve as Chairman of the Board of Carceller. Additional board members include Gazelle General Counsel Ena Carballo and Spanish businessman and entrepreneur Valentin de Torres-Solanot del Pino.

“This agreement allows us to continue servicing the needs of shipowners and shipyards to the highest ability—while giving us and our customers a pathway into the burgeoning offshore wind market,” said F. Carceller CEO Pablo Carceller. “Gazelle’s unique offshore platform technology works in harmony with fishing corridors, making this partnership an ideal fit for both companies.”

Since 1988, F. Carceller and its naval architects and engineers have specialized in providing expert technical and consulting services for marine vessels and structures on more than 1,300 projects. Using the latest technologies, F. Carceller is equipped to offer a wide range of unique services that will expand Gazelle’s in-house capabilities, including design, refitting and conversion, stability calculations, construction management, appraisals, and more.

“F. Carceller’s impeccable reputation, knowledge, and experience have established it as one of the premier naval architecture, engineering, and consulting companies in Spain over the last 35 years; their expertise in the marine market will be key for Gazelle as we transition into an exciting new phase of development for both our company and the offshore wind industry,” said Gazelle CEO, Jon Salazar. “Through F. Carceller’s team of top-tier technical personnel, Gazelle is better positioned to accelerate engineering processes, project development, R&D, and overall innovation activity.”

This acquisition represents a pivotal addition to Gazelle’s technical capabilities as it continues its mission to unlock, enable, and accelerate the offshore wind industry, which must deploy 2,000 GW by 2050 to achieve net zero emissions, according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). Recently, Gazelle announced an agreement with renewable energy developer WAM Horizon to work together on a pilot project in Portugal, as well as further enhancements to the design of its third-generation floating offshore wind platform technology, which utilizes shipbuilding industry processes for sourcing materials, construction, assembly, and transport.

PHOTO: Gazelle CEO Jon Salazar and F. Carceller CEO Pablo Carceller shake hands at the official signing ceremony

About Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is unlocking the massive deep-water offshore wind market to achieve global decarbonisation. The company’s durable, disruptive hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Paris, and Texas. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

About F. Carceller

F. Carceller is a Spanish-based naval architecture, engineering, and consulting firm with more than three decades of expertise in ship design, retrofits, and stability test services. Carceller is a trusted provider to shipowner and shipyard clients in the fishing and maritime industries and is majority owned by floating offshore wind platform technology developer Gazelle Wind Power. For more information, visit carceller.com.

