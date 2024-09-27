Gateway Fiber Cuts the Ribbon in Celebration of New High-Speed Internet Service in Northampton, MA

NORTHAMPTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–High-speed internet provider Gateway Fiber joined with civic leaders on September 26 to celebrate the start of construction on its 100% fiber network in Northampton, MA, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at City Council Chambers. The gathering, attended by Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, 1st Hampshire District State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, residents, and business owners eager to learn more about Gateway Fiber and its new network, marked the first of several construction projects the internet provider is starting in western Massachusetts. Most recently, the company announced plans to build a network for residents and businesses in Gardner, MA.









“The official start of construction in Northampton is a huge step forward in bringing truly high-speed internet to residents and businesses in western Massachusetts,” said Sarah Lang, Gateway Fiber’s Massachusetts General Manager.

Gateway Fiber CEO Chris Surdo continued Lang’s thought when he added, “The Northampton network is the beginning of Gateway Fiber’s long-term commitment to bridging the digital divide and bringing ultra-reliable high-speed internet to the area with transparent pricing with no hidden fees or surprises on your bill.”

With increased dependency on the internet, bandwidth demands are constantly rising. Soon, traditional internet connections will no longer be able to keep up. However, fiber optic internet does not have many of the same technological restraints as legacy networks. The Gateway Fiber network is fiber-to-the-home, meaning the entire infrastructure is 100% fiber-optic all the way into homes and businesses. This fiber network ensures maximum performance with the highest uptime and best speeds up to 2 gigabits per second. And the speeds are symmetrical, meaning upload and download speeds are identical.

Gateway Fiber is hiring a local team to build the network and provide local customer service. This local connection means residential and business customers will talk to local people when they need assistance. It also shows Gateway Fiber’s commitment to the local community, which is at the core of the provider’s mission to provide fairer, friendlier, faster internet.

Thanks to its straightforward pricing and transparency, the company enjoys outstanding customer service scores that far outpace its competitors.

