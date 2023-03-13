Gatehouse Bio Announces Upcoming Presentation at RNA Leaders Europe Congress

Company’s proprietary Code-Breaker™ Platform is expanding and characterizing the landscape of functional small RNA (sRNA) isoforms and using AI to model their role in disease, identify patient subsets, and digitally design precision oligonucleotide therapeutics

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gatehouse Bio, a TechBio company utilizing AI to decode the landscape of small RNAs (sRNAs) and digitally design precision oligonucleotide therapeutics, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, David W. Salzman, PhD, will present at the upcoming RNA Leaders Europe Congress, in Basel, Switzerland on March 15, 2023 at 12:20PM CET. In the presentation, Dr. Salzman will describe Gatehouse Bio’s AI-powered Code-Breaker™ Platform and discuss one of the company’s preclinical drug candidates, GHB1589M, an inhaled oligonucleotide therapeutic for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF.

sRNAs control mRNA protein translation. When combinations of genetic and environmental factors impact sRNAs, diseases can manifest and progress. While sRNAs are known to drive the biology of countless diseases, the ability to discover and predict the precise sRNA isoforms that cause disease and correct their mechanism has eluded basic research.

Gatehouse Bio’s Code-Breaker™ Platform has decoded the sRNA landscape into millions of structure and activity relationship features to model their role in various diseases. This has enabled Gatehouse Bio to identify patient subsets, predict the biological effect and safety of therapeutic intervention, and digitally design targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Over the last two years, Gatehouse Bio has used Code-Breaker to analyze multiple diseases and identify hotspots where there is high isoform burden. These hotspots have created a portfolio of novel drug targets, each of which has relevance across several diseases, creating the opportunity for deep pipeline growth. Gatehouse Bio is currently developing its lead targets into biomarker-guided precision therapies for the treatment of pulmonary, cardiac, neurological, and autoimmune diseases. Code-Breaker’s capabilities can be applied to the discovery and design of oligonucleotide therapeutics for a significantly broader range of diseases than the company’s initial focus areas.

About Gatehouse Bio

Gatehouse Bio is a TechBio company decoding small RNA (sRNA) isoforms to develop biomarker-guided precision oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using its AI-powered Code-Breaker™ Platform, Gatehouse Bio is expanding and characterizing the functional landscape of sRNAs, discovering disease-associated isoforms, and digitally designing therapeutics to counteract their effect. For more information visit gatehousebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media:

Gatehouse Bio: media@gatehousebio.com

Liz Melone: liz@melonecomm.com

Investor/BD:

Neal Foster: neal.foster@gatehousebio.com