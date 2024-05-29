Home Business Wire Gartner to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) today announced that Craig Safian, EVP & CFO, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

Gartner’s presentation is scheduled for 10:40 am Central Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company’s web site at https://investor.gartner.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight that drives smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

