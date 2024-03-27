Gartner Announces Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo in Denver

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo

When: June 3-5, 2024

Where: Denver, CO

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Elizabeth.Bishop@gartner.com.

Details: Disruptions have become a constant challenge for marketers. AI is turbocharging transformation, turning tech from an enabler powering an efficient marketing machine into a disruptor. Successful CMOs embrace their role as transformation leaders, enabling their teams to achieve greater effectiveness and efficiency. Those who adopt a blended “human+” strategy, using emerging technology where it adds to the strengths of marketers, will be best positioned to deliver profitable growth and demonstrate marketing’s value.

At the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo, CMOs and their teams will learn the insights they’ll need to create and lead a successful marketing strategy in this shifting landscape.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature 40+ Gartner experts and 125+ research-driven sessions, with an audience of CMOs, digital marketing leaders, customer experience and loyalty leaders, marketing operations and analytics leaders, and brand marketing leaders.

The conference agenda will consist of six main tracks, focused on helping marketing leaders overcome their biggest challenges and tackle their most pressing priorities – from brand strategy and demand generation, to harnessing AI, social media trends and data privacy.

Keynotes & Guest Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: “Building the Marketing Organization of Tomorrow: From Delivery to Directing Disruption” with Matt Moorut, Director Analyst at Gartner, and Kristina LaRocca-Cerrone, Advisory Senior Director at Gartner



Guest Keynote: “Lead to Win: How to Be an Impactful, Influential Leader in Today’s Environment ” with Carla Harris, Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley



Guest Keynote: “My Pride: Mastering the Challenge of Daily Performance” with Alton Fitzgerald White, Critically Acclaimed Actor and Performer

Exhibit Showcase: The Marketing Xpo onsite will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting the next steps in sales through live demonstrations, use cases/client success stories, and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details. The general public can register before Friday, April 5, 2024 for a $550 early-bird discount.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Elizabeth Bishop for additional details and registration requests: Elizabeth.Bishop@gartner.com.

About Gartner for Marketers



Gartner for Marketers provides the objective, expert advice, and proven tools that CMOs and other marketing leaders need to seize the right opportunities with clarity and confidence, and to stay ahead of the trends that matter. With in-depth research and analysis, Gartner for Marketers helps you focus on the opportunities with the greatest potential to deliver results. More information on Gartner for Marketers is available online at www.gartner.com/marketing. Follow news and updates from the Gartner Marketing practice on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerMKTG. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the Gartner Marketing Newsroom.

About Gartner



Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight that drives smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

