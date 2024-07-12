Gartner Announces Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, October 21-24, in Orlando

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GartnerSYM–Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):





What: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024

When: October 21-24, 2024

Where: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida

Details: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024 is the world’s most important gathering of CIOs and other IT executives. Over 8,000 CIOs and senior leaders will explore the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business, including generative AI, business transformation, cybersecurity, customer experience, data analytics, executive leadership and more. Over the course of four days, attendees will hear from over 140 Gartner experts and 180 solution providers in 350+ sessions spanning technology and information, leadership and business strategy.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Theme: Leading today. Shaping tomorrow.



In times of disruption, the vision of CIOs and technology executives matters more than ever. Moments like this call for dynamic leaders who can execute current technology priorities while preparing for an AI-augmented future. Leaders who can enable growth today and imagine new sources of value tomorrow. Leaders who seize opportunity while mitigating new risks and vulnerabilities. This is your moment to lead with clarity. To shape what comes next, in your organization and the world around you.

The Gartner Opening Keynote, “Pacing Yourself in the AI Races,” will focus on Gartner’s unique view on how CIOs and IT executives can set their own pace in the AI innovation races, whether it’s leading the charge, following the trailblazing vendors, or embracing the transformative influence of employees and society. The full agenda will provide the latest insights and expert guidance on the future direction of technology, best practices to define and validate IT strategies and real-world examples of how to execute on key initiatives.

Gartner Interview Keynote: Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO of NVIDIA. Gartner welcomes Jensen Huang to the keynote stage for a wide ranging and thought provoking conversation.

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Signature Series covers the most-anticipated insights and findings to help prepare attendees for the year ahead. This year’s Signature Series sessions include:

Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2025

CIO and Technology Executive Agenda for 2025

Top Strategic Predictions for 2025 and Beyond: Combinatorial Disruption Is Headed Your Way

Future of Computing

CEO Concerns 2025

Special Programming



In addition to accessing the most important and relevant insights across a variety of formats, Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo offers a series of special programs to dive deeper into the most important trends and provides important face-to-face connection with peers and leading experts.

Learn more about the conference experience by program:

IT Xpo



IT Xpo is the solution showcase teeming with over 180 leading providers of IT solutions aimed at driving business imperatives. It will highlight the next steps in technology through live demonstrations, virtual meetings with exhibitors and fast-paced presentations on key technology directions.

For complete conference and registration details, please visit Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024.

