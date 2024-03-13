Gartner Announces Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference 2024

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference 2024

When: May 21-22, 2024

Where: Las Vegas, NV

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Elizabeth.Bishop@gartner.com.

Details: Today’s chief sales officers (CSOs) and sales leaders must find innovative ways to exceed revenue targets despite the unrelenting uncertainties caused by inflation, talent scarcity and supply chain disruptions.

At the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, sales leaders and their teams will gain unique actionable insights, practical tools and innovative guidance to acquire new customers and drive growth, transform their revenue organization, and learn from the most progressive sales organizations to accelerate commercial performance.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature 25+ Gartner experts and 50+ research-driven sessions, with an audience of CSOs, heads of sales, sales operations leaders and sales enablement leaders.

The conference agenda will consist of four main tracks, focused on helping sales leaders overcome their biggest challenges and tackle their most pressing priorities:

Crafting a Unified Commercial Strategy in a Dynamic Market

Transforming Go-To-Market Execution to Accelerate Organic Growth

Driving Next-Level Seller Performance

Improving Speed, Precision and Resilience through Operations and Enablement

Keynotes & Guest Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: “Cracking Chaos: Your Winning Advantage” with Alice Walmesley, Director Analyst at Gartner, and Dave Egloff, VP Analyst at Gartner



Guest Keynote: “The Never Normal” with Peter Hinssen, Entrepreneur and Author



Guest Keynote: “Disability & Innovation: The Power of Positive Change” with Haben Girma, Disability Rights Lawyer and Author

Exhibit Showcase: The Exhibit Showcase onsite at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting the next steps in sales through live demonstrations, use cases/client success stories, and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details for Las Vegas, NV. The general public can register before Friday, March 22, 2024 for a $475 early-bird discount.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Elizabeth Bishop for additional details and registration requests: Elizabeth.Bishop@gartner.com.

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerSales.

About Gartner for Sales Leaders



Gartner for Sales Leaders provides heads of sales and their teams with the insights, advice and tools they need to address mission-critical priorities amid mounting pressures to drive growth through new and existing customers. With extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Gartner for Sales Leaders helps sales teams combat commoditization and price-based purchasing, develop critical manager and seller skills, elevate the value of sales interactions, unlock existing growth potential, and optimize sales force enablement.

Follow news and update from the Gartner Sales practice on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerSales. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the Gartner Sales Newsroom.

About Gartner



Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight that drives smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Bishop



Director, PR



Gartner



Elizabeth.Bishop@gartner.com

Jordan Brackenbury



PR Manager, UK



Gartner



jordan.brackenbury@gartner.com