Garbo to Focus On Next-Gen Safety Initiatives, Shuttering Background Check App

being retired in order to prioritize mission Garbo will refocus on directly supporting individuals with new, innovative tools to protect themselves from harmful behavior and gender-based violence (GBV)

Garbo ends relationship with Match Group, but will honor claimed credits through Tinder, Plenty of Fish, Match.com and Stir through end of August

Garbo, a leader in tech tools focused on preventing violent and harmful behavior, today announced plans to wind down its consumer background check app and focus on new technology and tools that directly empower individuals to protect themselves in the digital age.





Garbo, a tech nonprofit founded in 2018, launched a new kind of background check – a web-based application helping users uncover vital information on people, ideally before meeting in-person with potential romantic partners, roommates, bosses, and online friends. To date, Garbo has helped over 2.5 million people to identify red flags – with 1 in 6 background check searches revealing a harmful or violent record.

Garbo has also ended a partnership signed in 2021 with Match Group; the nonprofit will work on future projects in stronger alignment with its mission, vision, and values.

For users who claimed credits through partnerships with online platforms, including Roomi, HUD, and Match Group apps (Tinder, Plenty of Fish, Stir and Match.com), new and existing credits will be honored through August 31, 2023. For users who purchased credits directly from Garbo, credits are redeemable through August 31, 2023, or can be refunded through October 31, 2023.

The Garbo app was designed to provide people with an easier, more effective, and more affordable way of uncovering histories of harm and violence – but a lack of commitment from online platforms and the growing problems with public records has compromised the ability of users to harness the full power and potential of Garbo’s technology. As a first step in this new direction, Garbo is working with experts, advocates, and its community to develop a robust guidebook on how people can protect themselves. The guidebook will include tools and techniques relevant for every online platform and every interaction in today’s digital age.

“Garbo is doubling down on our commitment to directly serving individuals over companies, along with more comprehensive engagement with public officials,” said Kathryn Kosmides, Founder and CEO of Garbo. “Over the next few months, Garbo is exploring a variety of innovations and opportunities to continue empowering people to protect themselves from bad actors. We will not stop advocating for survivors and working to protect those most vulnerable from violent and harmful behavior.”

Garbo is a tech nonprofit on a mission to proactively prevent harm in the digital age through technology, tools, and education. Since 2018, Garbo has reached over 2.5 million people with their technology, tools, and education. Learn more at www.Garbo.io.

