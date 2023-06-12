Gapsquare Unveils New Workforce Planner Capabilities That Simplify Creating “What If” Talent Scenarios, and Their Impact to Pay Equity

Innovations help HR and compensation leaders more simply execute strategies to improve pay equity and achieve DEIB goals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gapsquare™, part of XpertHR®, the leading pay analytics solution, today announces the launch of the new Workforce Planner enhancements and capabilities at this year’s WorldatWork Total Rewards’23 conference in San Diego, CA.

With the new and improved Workforce Planner capabilities, Gapsquare clients will be able to analyze and prepare for scenarios that can impact pay equity and DEIB goals. Through the Workforce Planner, users can easily model talent management scenarios across employee groups, jobs levels, or departments in an effort to take a proactive approach to achieving equity. By use of this, users can bring their employee lifecycle full circle by identifying the drivers of pay and representation gaps, and then close them.

With the data in hand, an informed plan to close any possible gaps can be formulated and taken, moving pay equity action into a proactive activity. This proactive approach to pay equity is further bolstered with new and improved capabilities such as providing in-app suggestions for best practice, top-line insights for reports, the flexibility to set goals for the activity, as well as integration with other Gapsquare solutions.

Recent research from XpertHR and Executive Networks found that the top challenges to addressing pay equity are the complexities of pay equity analysis (55%), complying with laws and regulations (52%), as well as making the business case to persuade top level management (50%). However, with the Gapsquare Workforce Planner, users will be able to gather the data and insight needed to address these challenges and build an actionable plan to make a difference.

Part of XpertHR, Gapsquare provides always-on software that provides continuous, trusted, deep insights on pay equity directly from organizations’ workforce data. Through this leveraging of technology, employers are empowered to build the fairer workplaces of the future.

Sabina Mehmood, Pay Equity Leader, Gapsquare, part of XpertHR, comments:



“The pay equity landscape is constantly evolving as are the needs of our workforces, and we have a responsibility to rise to the challenge. Taking a proactive approach to equity rather than a reactive one remains a challenge for organizations today. Finding the balance between multiple priorities in today’s turbulent social and economic landscape can be a challenge. At Gapsquare, we’re excited to continue to support organizations on this journey through innovative technical solutions, including the Workforce Planner.

“It is critical we not only focusing on closing the gaps, but sustaining and scaling progress for a fairer future of work.”

For further information on Gapsquare’s Workforce Planner, stop by booth 117 at this year’s WorldatWork Total Rewards’23 conference in San Diego, CA.

