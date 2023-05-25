Gapsquare, Part of XpertHR, to Moderate Pay Equity Panel with Bank of America and Sequoia at WorldatWork Total Rewards’23 Conference

XpertHR also set to unveil new Gapsquare pay equity capabilities at conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gapsquare™, part of XpertHR®, the leading pay analytics tool, today announces its attendance at this year’s WorldatWork Total Rewards’23 conference in San Diego, CA from June 12th – 14th. Alongside attending and exhibiting at the event, Gapsquare will be moderating the interactive panel, ‘It’s About More Than Pay: Achieving Equity Across the Employee Value Proposition’ on June 12th.

Beth Grammer, XpertHR’s Head of Global Growth and Partnerships, will be moderating the panel. Kai Walker, Head of Inclusion, Transformation Retirement & Personal Wealth Solutions, at Bank of America and Kyle Holm, VP Total Rewards Advisory, at Sequoia will join the discussion with Sabina Mehmood, Pay Equity Leader at Gapsquare, part of XpertHR.

The panel will provide a hands-on, practical application and support leaders to:

Understand the individualized needs and opportunity gaps that must be addressed in prioritizing an employee first value proposition Know how to advance equitable employee programs using data and analytics Learn how to hold your organization accountable through holistic financial and economic inclusion well beyond base salary

With recent research from XpertHR and Executive Networks finding that more than a third (35%) of senior HR leaders do not have enough data on pay, and nearly half (45%) struggle to access the relevant data needed for correcting pay equity gaps, the session will cover how to overcome opportunity gaps across the employee value proposition.

Alongside this panel discussion, Gapsquare will be exhibiting at booth 117. Attendees will be able to learn more about its range of pay analytics products and services, including further information on upcoming product developments.

Part of XpertHR, Gapsquare provides always on software to analyze and track pay disparity, pay equity, and pay gaps to help sustain broader workplace equality. Through this leveraging of technology, employers are empowered to build the fairer workplaces of the future.

Sabina Mehmood, Pay Equity Leader, Gapsquare, part of XpertHR, comments:

“Total Rewards’23 is set to bring together a fantastic and diverse range of speakers and insights for HR leaders. We’re looking forward to joining other attendees in learning more and furthering discussions on reward.

“Globally, we’re at a pivotal point in time. The needs of employees are rapidly evolving and ranging dramatically across five generations of workers. Fair, equitable, and inclusive reward strategies must address the individual needs of the workforce and ensure we’re providing everyone with the tools they need to succeed. Leading our efforts with data-driven insights, tools, and technologies is critical in driving progress here, building a stronger, more inclusive employee value proposition. I look forward to delving further into these discussions and sharing more about how Gapsquare can help organizations build the foundation for a leading rewards strategy that doesn’t put pay equity on the back burner.”

TotalRewards’23 is a three-day program including debates, interactive panels, interviews, presentations, and express learning sessions to support reward professionals with actionable insights and new knowledge.

For further information on the ‘It’s About More Than Pay: Achieving Equity Across the Employee Value Proposition’ panel, click here.

About Gapsquare

Gapsquare™, from XpertHR®, is a pay equity analytics solution that empowers HR and compensation professionals to establish fair pay organization-wide, improve employee engagement, and mitigate risk. Gapsquare allows users to maintain a continuous, targeted, and personalized view of the pay gaps at their organization so they can quickly build data-led strategies to achieve their pay equity, talent, and diversity goals. Our clients include Accenture, Conde Nast, and The London Metropolitan Police.

About XpertHR®

Global leader XpertHR empowers organizations to shape HR strategy, manage employee risk, and embrace diverse talent ecosystems to create equitable, high-performing, and purposeful workplaces. Since 2002, the data analytics and intelligent solutions provider has earned a reputation for providing expert insights, trusted resources, and practical tools to help customers achieve greater efficiency, improve compliance, and increase employee engagement. XpertHR is proud to be part of the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions portfolio within RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. To learn more, visit xperthr.com.

