Gannett Fleming Appoints Michael Della Rocca to the Board of Directors

CAMP HILL, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Fleming (the “Company”), a leading engineering and infrastructure solutions provider, announced today the appointment of engineering industry leader Michael Della Rocca to its Board of Directors. Della Rocca brings over 35 years of experience as a senior executive in the engineering and construction industry.

Prior to his appointment to Gannett Fleming’s Board of Directors, Della Rocca was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he provided global leadership of the firm’s major capital projects practice, serving clients and multibillion-dollar projects on six continents. Before his tenure at McKinsey, he served as Chief Executive, Americas at AECOM, where he provided strategic and operational leadership across the company’s 350 offices and 15,000 employees for the transportation, energy, environmental, water, buildings, and industrial end markets. Prior to AECOM, Della Rocca held executive management roles at Halcrow Holdings, STV, Raytheon, and Parsons Brinckerhoff, now WSP USA. He currently serves as an independent director at RMA, Transurban Chesapeake, and Trinity Consultants and is a licensed professional engineer in the state of New York.

“ Mike brings incredible leadership and institutional knowledge to our team,” said Bob Scaer, CEO of Gannett Fleming. “ His proven strategic and operational approach across decades of experience and best-in-class companies will be a tremendous asset to Gannett Fleming. We are thrilled to welcome him to our Board of Directors.”

“ Throughout my career, I have admired Gannett Fleming for their unwavering focus on client satisfaction and track record of innovation,” said Della Rocca. “ Gannett Fleming is unmatched in its ability to deliver high quality infrastructure solutions, leveraging proprietary applications to address society’s most urgent structural challenges. I am excited to work with the Gannett Fleming management team as they pursue their next 100 years of growth.”

“ Mike has been pivotal to the success of multiple infrastructure and engineering companies, and we are pleased to add an accomplished and seasoned business leader with extensive operating experience to the Board,” said Joe Benavides, Managing Partner of OceanSound Partners. “ His expertise leading and scaling multi-billion-dollar engineering businesses will be valuable as we support Gannett Fleming’s growth plans to better serve their customers.”

About Gannett Fleming

Gannett Fleming is a privately held architecture, engineering, and construction (“AEC”) firm partnering closely with our clients on some of the toughest challenges facing our communities today. We offer comprehensive infrastructure solutions to a wide range of markets, including transportation, life sciences, water resources, education, industrial, federal, power, and energy. Founded in 1915, we are the employer of choice for 2,800+ of the best and brightest in the industry. With a focus on making the built environment safer, as well as more resilient and sustainable, our clients seek us out for our expertise and prefer us for our personal service, innovation, and creative minds. For more information, visit www.gannettfleming.com.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle-market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.oceansoundpartners.com.

