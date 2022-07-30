Home Business Wire GAN Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 15,...
GAN Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 15, 2022

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading North American B2B technology provider of real money internet gaming solutions and a leading International B2C operator of Internet sports betting, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 PM ET that same day.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

 

Monday, August 15, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET

Webcast:

 

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/ganlimited20220815

U.S. Toll-Free Dial In:

 

877-407-0989

International Dial In:

 

201-389-0921

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the “Results and Presentations” page of the Company’s website.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gaming, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual Simulated Gaming. Additional information about GAN can be found online at www.GAN.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

GAN
Robert Shore

Vice President, IR and Capital Markets

(610) 812-3519

rshore@GAN.com

Alpha IR Group
Ryan Coleman or Davis Snyder

(312) 445-2870

GAN@alpha-ir.com

