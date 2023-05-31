<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire GameStop Announces Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Business Wire

GameStop Announces Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

di Business Wire

GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https://investor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-877-788-5217 and the confirmation code is 13739156. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Contacts

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations

(817) 424-2001

ir@gamestop.com

Articoli correlati

Omnicell Announces Leadership and Organizational Changes

Business Wire Business Wire -
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) (“Omnicell” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming the pharmacy care delivery...
Continua a leggere

Julia Brau Donnelly to join Pinterest as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is announcing that Julia Brau Donnelly will be joining the company as...
Continua a leggere

Carlisle Companies Recognized as one of America’s Climate Leaders for 2023 by USA TODAY

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is very pleased to be recognized on USA Today’s first ever America’s Climate...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Omnicell Announces Leadership and Organizational Changes

Business Wire