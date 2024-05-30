Gamefam to Launch Multi-Million Dollar Fund Supporting UGC Game Developers as Metaverse Creator Economy Grows

The Gamefam Creator Fund will invest up to $5 million into innovative new games on Roblox, Fortnite & other UGC gaming platforms, while also providing access to Gamefam’s expert advice and proprietary resources

Investments will vary in size from $10,000 to $100,000+ per project, propelling creators’ most-ambitious projects from dreams to digital reality

One-quarter of the funds are reserved exclusively for investments in creators from underrepresented backgrounds

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gamefam, the leading metaverse media company for Gen Z & Alpha communities, today unveiled the Gamefam Creator Fund, a pool of capital up to $5 million available to fund the most ambitious game ideas across Roblox, Fortnite and other UGC gaming platforms. Gamefam aims to support and give back to the rapidly-growing creator community in UGC gaming with seed funding, expert advice and proprietary resources for the most innovative creator visions.









Selected creators will be awarded funding between $10,000 and $100,000+. The creators will benefit from:

Game Design Advice & Roadmap Planning: Gamefam's expert team will provide invaluable guidance in game design and roadmap planning, ensuring creator projects reach their full potential and remain on track.

Monetization Guidance: Gamefam will share proprietary tools and proven best practices to help developers maximize opportunities for monetization.

Brand Partnerships: Gamefam specializes in bringing brands and IPs to UGC gaming with scale and impact, and with established partner relationships, Gamefam will provide brand opportunities for games in the fund.

Access to Gamefam Assets: With access to Gamefam's repository of custom pre-made assets and intellectual property, creators selected for the fund will be able to streamline the development process, saving both time and energy.

Marketing & Influencers: Gamefam will ensure creator experiences resonate deeply within Gen Z and Alpha communities across social media platforms where they live when they're not in the metaverse.

Gamefam will ensure creator experiences resonate deeply within Gen Z and Alpha communities across social media platforms where they live when they’re not in the metaverse. Gamefam’s Analytics Solutions: Gamefam’s multi-faceted measurement solutions offer developers comprehensive insights into player behavior, in-game engagements and monetization strategies, allowing creators to optimize games in real time to meet audience preferences.

One-quarter of the funds are reserved exclusively for investments in creators from underrepresented backgrounds. The commitment follows Gamefam’s emphasis on supporting all players and developers as they make their mark on the vibrant gaming industry.

Joe Ferencz, CEO & Founder of Gamefam, said: “We are extremely proud to unveil the Gamefam Creator Fund, designed to give the next generation of creator heroes the resources they need to build amazing experiences for amazing communities. Since day one, Gamefam has set out to amplify the voices and visions of developers on platforms like Roblox and Fortnite. After 5 years as the leader in this space, we are delighted to share financial resources and best practices as part of our long-term commitment to championing creators and creative innovation and excellence. The Gamefam Creator Fund is another tangible example of our dedication to the community.”

Eligible creators and projects must meet the following guidelines:

Platform: The fund will largely be focused on Roblox and Fortnite but all UGC games are eligible for consideration.

Global: There are no applicant restrictions based on location. We want to hear about the best game ideas from wherever creators are!

Game Status: Entrants must have a working prototype of the game in consideration. If not, entrants should have launched games in the past.

Entrants must have a working prototype of the game in consideration. If not, entrants should have launched games in the past. Employment: Entrants must not be a full-time employee of a video game company. Selection for the fund must not conflict with any agreements with existing employers.

Entries will be reviewed by a roundtable of judges including Gamefam employees – across game development, marketing, finance and operations – and industry leaders from Gamefam’s advisory board and investor partners. Several well-known UGC game creators will also be participating in the initiative.

The Gamefam Creator Fund is currently open for applications. Applications can be submitted here, and the Gamefam team will reach out if they want to learn more. Entries will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Michael Galstyan, Creator and Publisher of War Tycoon at Gamefam, known in the Roblox community as “KizmoTek,” said: “The resources provided by the Gamefam Creator Fund are very similar to the model that catapulted my game War Tycoon in just 2 years to become the #1 game in its genre and a top 25 overall game on the platform. Gamefam has the amplification solutions, data analytics and overall best practices for live operations in the segment, and they work even better with a passionate creator-owner at the forefront. We can’t wait to meet some new creator-partners through the fund.”

Matt Zanazzo, Head of Fortnite at Gamefam known in the Fortnite community as “Immature Gamer,” said: “I’m proud to work for a company that is so focused on helping the creator community. It’s not just about funding projects; it’s about helping the next generation of game industry professionals find their voice and footing so they can delight audiences around the world and be a force for fun and joy. As a creator and developer whose Fortnite studio found a home with Gamefam a few years ago, I’m excited to further support creators in whatever corner of the metaverse gaming world they’re building in.”

With Gamefam’s long-term commitment to supporting the creator ecosystem, the Gamefam Creator Fund is just the beginning of the company’s efforts to fund creators.

About Gamefam

Gamefam is the leading metaverse media company for Gen Z and Alpha communities. Pairing expert brand strategists with world-class developers, Gamefam successfully delivers strategies for its brand and IP partners through an industry-leading network of games across Roblox, Fortnite and other platforms, driving reach and scale with 360-degree amplification programs informed by proprietary insights and measurement solutions. Established in 2019 as the first professional Roblox developer, Gamefam has now become the largest and most successful metaverse media company, with 30 billion lifetime visits and 12 million average daily visits across its 30+ live-operated game portfolio on Roblox, Fortnite and other platforms. Gamefam has delivered winning metaverse strategies, games and campaigns with top IP partners including Paramount, Warner Music Group, the NFL, Netflix, Mattel, Sony, Sega, Samsung and Crunchyroll. The company successfully created three of the top 10 branded Roblox games of all time; three of the top five Roblox concerts of all time; and the first-ever brand integration into a Fortnite game. Gamefam’s top branded and original franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, Twilight Daycare, Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon, SpongeBob Simulator, Deadpines: Zombie Survival, Obby But on a Bike HD, Super League Soccer and Car Dealership Tycoon. Gamefam has been honored by Great Place to Work®, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, LinkedIn’s Top Startups, The Clio Awards, The Webby Awards and more. For more information, visit www.gamefam.com.

