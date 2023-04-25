GameDriver Announces Testing Support for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and More With New 2023.04 Version Update

MARTINEZ, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GameDriver® Inc., the leading automated testing solution for gaming and XR experiences, has announced version 2023.04 of its patented automation toolkit. With this release, GameDriver is now supported on Microsoft Xbox®, Nintendo Switch™, SteamVR™, and WebGL™ in addition to existing support for PC, Mobile, and XR platforms.

The newly supported platforms mostly apply to the Unity® version of GameDriver, allowing potentially millions of developers to achieve better time-to-market, increased test coverage, and an all-round higher quality product. Unreal® Engine developers can expect to see VR support, as well as core feature parity between Unreal Engine 4.27, 5.0, and 5.1. This brings test automation one step closer towards compatibility with every major engine and target platform in use today.

Additional tooling is also included to ease the creation and maintenance of automated tests. Tools such as the unique and powerful HierarchyPath query language are now compatible with Unity’s UI Toolkit in this release. This adds new query commands to simplify working with applications built using the technology.

Developers and QA professionals working with major game engines stand to benefit from these additional features. By eliminating the need to manually run regression tests that ensure new bugs aren’t introduced, users can spend more time validating new content, all while repetitive, cross-platform verification tests are executed automatically via CI/CD systems. Team leads should look at the positive impact this can have on budget, key timelines, and overall quality.

“We’re proud to demonstrate that GameDriver is delivering on the promise of a cross-platform, cross-engine test automation solution for everyone who develops or tests video games and other immersive experiences. This is a foundational release, bringing our proven technology to more users and platforms than ever before. Our goal is to reduce or eliminate the need for repetitive testing, which can drag on development and release cycles and ultimately lead to poor quality products, as well as developer crunch. This frees up developers and testers to focus on new features, and improving the user experience,” said Shane Evans, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at GameDriver.

GameDriver 2023.04 immediately addresses the needs of developers to build consistent, repeatable, and scalable test automation while covering key platforms. The additional console support is just the beginning, with support for Sony’s PlayStation® and other platforms planned for the year ahead.

To stay up to date on the latest releases and announcements from GameDriver, subscribe to our newsletter, or start a free trial of GameDriver to learn more.

About GameDriver

GameDriver offers automated testing for video games and XR experiences. The company’s patented SDK provides comprehensive control and unmatched object identification and manipulation during test execution, helping to reduce dependency on manual testing while improving time to market and overall product quality.

*This release contains forward-looking statements, and is subject to change.

Contacts

Media

Sam Sprigg



Director of PR, Arprio



sam@arpr.io