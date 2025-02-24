Game-Changing Fuel Savings & Automation: DecarbX and S4E TECH Revolutionize Mining, Steel & Infrastructure Operations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#carbonreduction--A game-changing solution for fuel efficiency, automation, and safety is now available for heavy equipment operations in mining, steelworks, construction, and port industries.

DecarbX, a global leader in fuel optimization, has partnered with S4E TECH, an AI-powered teleoperations and automation platform, to deliver cutting-edge efficiency, remote operation, and AI-driven safety for heavy machinery fleets.

This OEM-agnostic solution works seamlessly across all brands of heavy equipment, empowering fleet operations to reduce fuel costs, enhance safety, and maximize uptime with smart automation.

Why Fleet Managers Need This Now

With rising diesel costs, safety concerns, and the push for automation, companies in mining, steel, construction, and ports must adopt innovative technology to stay competitive. The DecarbX + S4E TECH platform provides:

Double-Digit Diesel Savings – AI-driven fuel efficiency slashes costs and reduces carbon footprint.

– AI-driven fuel efficiency slashes costs and reduces carbon footprint. AI Collision Avoidance & Remote Operations – Enhances safety and reduces equipment damage.

– Enhances safety and reduces equipment damage. Smart Automation for Maximum Uptime – Reduces downtime and delays.

– Reduces downtime and delays. Extended Equipment Life – Real-time diagnostics prevent premature wear and failures.

– Real-time diagnostics prevent premature wear and failures. OEM-Agnostic Technology – Works with any brand of heavy equipment.

– Works with any brand of heavy equipment. Protects Workers & Increases Productivity – Reduces human exposure to hazardous sites.

Proven Success with Global Industry Leaders

Major players in mining, ports, and steel works have already reported significant fleet efficiency gains and improved safety after implementing S4E’s teleoperations and collision avoidance technology.

“Our customers in mining, steel, construction, and ports have seen major cost savings and productivity boosts using our fuel catalyst technology. With S4E’s semi-autonomous teleoperations and collision avoidance, we are unlocking even greater efficiency and safety.”

— Sean Ogan, CEO, DecarbX

The Future of Heavy Equipment: Automation & Efficiency

According to industry reports, companies worldwide are expected to allocate 25% of capital expenditures toward robotics and automation over the next five years. Heavy industry is one of the fastest-growing automation markets, and DecarbX + S4E TECH provide a ready-to-implement solution that helps businesses stay ahead.

Media Contact & Business Inquiries

Industry leaders and journalists are invited to explore how this technology is transforming the market.

Maria Salon

Media Advisor

DecarbX, LLC

maria@decarbx.eco | +1 (561) 704-7461

www.decarbx.eco