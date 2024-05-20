Gambling.com Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Company”), a fast-growing provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry, today announced that senior management will participate in four upcoming institutional investor conferences:





B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel – Beverly Hills, CA

Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 and Thursday, May 23, 2024

Format: Meetings with Institutional Investors

Attending: Peter McGough, Sr. V.P. Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Please contact your B. Riley sales representative to register for the conference and to request a meeting with Gambling.com Group.

Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel – Minneapolis, MN

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Format: Meetings with Institutional Investors

Attending: Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer, and Peter McGough, Sr. V.P. Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Please contact your Craig-Hallum sales representative to register for the conference and to request a meeting with Gambling.com Group.

Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Location: The InterContinental Boston – Boston, MA

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat Presentation at 10:55 a.m. ET and Meetings with Institutional Investors

Attending: Charles Gillespie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter McGough, Sr. V.P. Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Please contact your Stifel sales representative to register for the conference and to request a meeting with Gambling.com Group.

Jefferies 14th Annual Consumer Conference

Location: White Elephant Hotel – Nantucket, MA

Date: Monday, June 17, 2024 and Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Format: Meetings with Institutional Investors

Attending: Peter McGough, Sr. V.P. Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Please contact your Jefferies sales representative to register for the conference and to request a meeting with Gambling.com Group.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a fast-growing provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com, and RotoWire.com. Gambling.com Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Peter McGough at Gambling.com Group: investors@gdcgroup.com

Richard Land, Norberto Aja at JCIR: gamb@jcir.com or 212-835-8500