Galtronics Improves Attendee Experience at NFL Stadiums and MLB Ballparks Nationwide

C-Band Antenna Upgrades Enhance Carriers’ 5G Networks to Deliver More Capacity and Higher Data Speeds to Create the Ultimate User Experience

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Galtronics, the company that combines collaboration with technology innovation to solve the world’s most complex wireless connectivity challenges, today announced distributed antenna system (DAS) upgrades across four major stadiums.

Galtronics’ antennas will be deployed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs; Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions; Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers; and T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The recent upgrades will provide increased sectorization to drive higher levels of capacity and data speeds, allowing fans to stream other sporting events, keep up with fantasy team stats or share live event interaction over social platforms.

In total, Galtronics is providing 705 antennas across the three stadiums and ballpark. The C-Band antenna upgrades range from HyperFlat (Ceiling mount Omni DAS Antenna), Small Panel antennas and a combination of 30×30 and 30×60 Stadium Panel Antennas. They will be deployed in seating areas, as well as concession areas, press boxes and suites to strengthen 5G coverage throughout these venues.

Galtronics’ industry-leading antennas are specifically designed to support all bands and frequencies, including C-Band (which will be the primary 5G spectrum used by all Tier-1 wireless carriers, creating the ultimate user experience).

“As stadiums continue to upgrade their equipment to enhance the fan experience, we are proud to be the chosen provider for such high-profile stadiums,” said Whit Martin, Vice President of Sales at Galtronics. “Our quality connections and ability to support all bands and frequencies demonstrates how we can solve our customers’ most complex connectivity challenges.”

This is the latest in a series of high-profile venue upgrades as stadiums, ballparks and venues experience record attendee numbers worldwide. Galtronics provides custom wireless antenna solutions from concept and design to production and delivery of products for the world’s leading wireless device OEMs and service providers.

About Galtronics

Galtronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baylin Technologies, designs and manufactures the most complex wireless antennas for the world’s leading service providers and wireless device OEMs. The company combines customer collaboration with technology innovation to fundamentally advance the mobility ecosystem with engineering-based solutions for our customers to deliver critical, quality connections. For more information, please visit www.galtronics.com.

Contacts

John Walker

john@chirpPR.com
404.626.0051

