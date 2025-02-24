Gallant Capital Completes Acquisition of the Government Services Business of Navient Corporation

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”) announced that it has closed its acquisition of the Government Services business (“NGS” or the “Company”) of Navient Corporation (Nasdaq: NAVI).

NGS provides tech-enabled outsourced business processing to U.S. federal, state, and local government clients. NGS is a leader in the tolling and parking technology and services market and provides other mission-critical services to government agencies including call center support, revenue recovery services, program management, and payment processing.

The acquisition of NGS represents the third platform investment made from Gallant’s second fund, Gallant Capital Partners II.

About Navient’s Government Services Business

Navient’s Government Services business includes Navient Business Processing Group, Duncan Solutions, Gila (D.B.A. Municipal Services Bureau), Pioneer Credit Recovery and Navient BPO. Across its various segments, NGS provides tech-enabled processing, collections, and record lookups for tolling and parking authorities, outsourced government program management and support, government agency revenue management, and end-to-end payment processing solutions. The Company has approximately 1,200 employees who will be included in the acquisition.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients. Learn more at navient.com.

About Gallant

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.gallantcapital.com.

