<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Galileo Financial Technologies Joins AWS Marketplace
Business Wire

Galileo Financial Technologies Joins AWS Marketplace

di Business Wire

Galileo furthers commitment in offering innovative, accessible financial technology solutions, now listed on AWS Marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintechGalileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a leading financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), announced today that its solutions will now be listed on the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Galileo is offering its prospects and clients a new way to explore Galileo’s products and services. The announcement showcases Galileo’s commitment to providing its clients with some of the most innovative and accessible financial technology solutions on the market. This new sales channel allows customers to streamline their procurement and billing processes while continuing to reap all of the benefits of Galileo’s powerful API platform for card issuing and payment processing.

“As more companies look to modernize their financial infrastructure and deliver digital experiences that meet today’s market demands, they need access to powerful financial technology solutions,” said Jamie Chomas, Head of Partnerships at Galileo Financial Technologies. “We are excited to leverage AWS Marketplace to connect our clients with cutting-edge solutions, help them accelerate innovation at scale and build products that create a better financial future for their customers.”

Galileo’s offerings include:

  • Transaction Processing: Galileo provides transaction processing for products such as debit card and transaction validation and settlement, ACH, account transfer, virtual cards, and money management services, such as credit, overdraft, loans, and direct deposit accounts.
  • Payment Risk Platform: Galileo provides the tools necessary to verify applicants and identify and restrict higher risk transactions in real-time or near real-time. By leveraging machine learning, rules, analytics and models to analyze large scale transaction data and monitor and identify fraud and risk, Galileo puts risk management at the forefront of your transaction and payment processing requirements.
  • Cyberbank Konecta: Our leading-edge conversational AI technology lets customers speak or text in their own words, to deliver exceptional customer servicing. Enhance your team’s capabilities with an intelligent digital assistant (IDA) that works seamlessly across all of your digital channels, creating an effortless customer experience from start to finish.

Galileo Financial Technologies is committed to providing its clients with flexible, scalable solutions and is continuously exploring new ways to lead the charge in financial innovation. By listing its products on the AWS Marketplace, Galileo is taking a major step in delivering on that promise.

About Galileo Financial Technologies

Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC is a financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) that enables fintechs, financial institutions, and emerging and established brands to build differentiated financial solutions that deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences. Through modern, open APIs, Galileo’s flexible, secure, scalable and fully integrated platform drives innovation across payments and financial services. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning, tailored and differentiated financial products and more, across industries and geographies.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Alissa Clayton

The Fletcher Group

647.390.9085

alissa@fletchergroupllc.com

Articoli correlati

NICE Announces Interactions 2023, The Largest CX Industry Event Showcasing Groundbreaking AI Innovations With Market Thought Leaders and Tier 1 Celebrity Guests

Business Wire Business Wire -
Interactions 2023 offers exclusive content exploring next-level consumer experiences created through NICE’s purpose-built Enlighten AI and award-winning cloud native...
Continua a leggere

Concentric AI Announces Industry’s First Deep-Learning Driven Detection of Secrets and Keys within Today’s Most Popular On-premise and Cloud Data Repositories

Business Wire Business Wire -
Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing Detects Secrets and Keys for Applications Embedded in Unstructured Data in Data Repositories...
Continua a leggere

Muck Rack Survey: 70 Percent of PR Professionals Expect Challenges With Securing Earned Media

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Insights on Budget Concerns, Diversity, Adoption of PR Tech and MoreMIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Public relations professionals are still seeing challenges...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NICE Announces Interactions 2023, The Largest CX Industry Event Showcasing Groundbreaking AI Innovations With...

Business Wire