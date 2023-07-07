Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, Plus, S22 Prime Day Deals (2023): Best Early Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Sales Reported by Retail Replay

Save on Galaxy S22, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra & S23 deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with a wide selection of Samsung Galaxy cell phone offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best early Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals for Prime Day, together with savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S22 Plus & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Galaxy S23 & S22 Deals:
- Save up to 20% on Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $185 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $125 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus handsets (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $134 on Samsung Galaxy S22 phones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 31% on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cell phones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Galaxy S22 Plus phones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
More Samsung Galaxy Deals:
- Save up to 46% on Samsung Galaxy S21 (FE, Ultra, 5G) phones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 27% on Galaxy S20 unlocked smartphones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Galaxy Z Flip (4, 3) compact phones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $400 on Galaxy Z Fold (4, 3) phones (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ handsets (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $70 on Galaxy Note20 phones with stylus (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
Searching for more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of early Prime Day deals at Amazon.com.
The list above was created and published by Retail Replay, a consumer news website. Retail Replay may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.
In addition to Amazon, lots of online retailers run sales to coincide with Prime Day. Retail Replay highlights and publishes the best deals across multiple retailers over Prime Day, to provide consumers with as much information as possible.
Where can readers find the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals?
The best Galaxy smartphone Prime Day deals can be found by checking the deals links listed above, and on the Amazon Prime Day page.
About Retail Replay: Retail Replay provides consumer retail news and deals round-ups. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Replay earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andrew Mathews (andrew@retailreplay.com)