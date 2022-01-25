Gadget Guard’s Tech-Clean Is the World’s First EPA-Registered Screen Cleaning Spray to Kill Germs & Viruses—Including COVID-19

The spray cleaner and disinfectant quickly, safely destroys 99.9% of germs and viruses from phones or any electronic device—without causing damage to the screen

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GadgetGuard–Your dirty phone has met its match. Gadget Guard today announced its new Tech-Clean spray cleaner and disinfectant is the world’s first EPA-registered screen cleaning spray to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses—including COVID-19. Parents can use Tech-Clean to protect phones or any electronic device for their children and themselves.

The average cellphone has 10 times more bacteria than a public toilet seat. The hydrogen peroxide-based Tech-Clean is a quick, safe and effective way to clean devices and protect people from germs and viruses. Tech-Clean can kill coronavirus on hard surfaces in just three minutes. Unlike many disinfectants with harsh or toxic chemicals, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends hydrogen peroxide-based cleaners for use around children.

“Most people don’t know how dirty their phones are, and Tech-Clean is the most effective way to keep our screens clean,” said Jason Ellis, CEO of Gadget Guard. “Busy people need simple solutions, and Tech-Clean helps keep us healthy by destroying the coronavirus in three easy steps—Spray, Wipe, Go!”

Tech-Clean is non-abrasive and free from harsh chemicals so it won’t degrade your screen’s oleophobic coating, which reduces fingerprints and smudges. The eco-friendly spray is safe for technology, people and the environment—breaking down to just water and oxygen.

Tech-Clean is available online or at retailers today.

About Gadget Guard

Gadget Guard fosters a healthy relationship between tech and humanity with products that improve the performance, aesthetic and lifespan of mobile devices. We are the first tech accessories company to provide two-way protection—guarding humans from their devices and devices from their humans. Since 2009, the company has produced innovative, science-backed technologies and received 17 unique patents to reduce the harmful effects of mobile devices, progressively raising the bar for the safe and healthy use of mobile devices.

For more information about Gadget Guard, visit https://www.gadgetguard.com/.

Contacts

Mark Fredrickson



SnappConner PR



801-806-0161



mark@snappconner.com