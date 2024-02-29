Gabb Announces Official Re-launch of Gabb Maps™, Expanding to All Gabb Phones and Celebrating Partnership Renewal With HERE

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kids—Gabb, the leading kid-safe tech company, announced its official re-launch of Gabb Maps™, a kid-safe navigation app, on February 28th, expanding its availability to all Gabb® phones, including the Gabb Phone (Z2). This launch re-affirms Gabb’s commitment to child safety through a framework of Tech in Steps™ by offering a map tool that grants kids independence and parents peace of mind.









Gabb Maps is revolutionary in that it gives kids and teens the freedom to explore while offering protection from explicit content and potential dangers present in other map platforms. Unlike many navigation apps, Gabb Maps is ad-free, and does not collect children’s data, except in an anonymous format to improve the navigation function of the app. Kids’ data is never sold to third parties.

Gabb’s strategic partnership with HERE ensures a robust and reliable kid-safe navigation experience through Gabb Maps. HERE is one of the world’s largest digital mapping platforms, trusted by customers that include leaders in e-commerce, transportation and logistics, global automakers, and public sector agencies worldwide.

Key Features of Gabb Maps:

Safety First: Gabb Maps does not allow user-generated content from business or others, which protects kids from explicit images and comments. The app blocks the operating hours and contact information for adult-only businesses, including vape shops, bars, liquor stores, strip clubs, and sex boutiques, offering a more secure experience for kids. Independence for Kids and Teens: Detailed and Accurate: Powered by HERE, Gabb Maps provides highly detailed and accurate maps, regularly updated with fresh and accurate maps. Custom Routing for Pedestrians and Bikes: Gabb Maps promotes independence by recognizing walkways, stairs, ramps, and more for a kid-friendly experience. Family-Friendly Attractions: Displays detailed maps of landmarks, theme parks, malls, and other locations important to kids, making the app a robust educational and navigational tool. Ad-Free and Privacy-Focused: Gabb Maps is ad-free and doesn’t collect kids’ data except to improve the platform. Data and user information is never sold to third parties. Parent-Enabled Essential App: Available on all Gabb phones, parents can choose to enable Gabb Maps through the Gabb App Store ™.

About Gabb:

Founded in 2018, Gabb is a technology company that has defined the category of kid-safe tech, and is dedicated to providing safe and age-appropriate digital experiences for children, keeping families Safely Connected™. Gabb believes introducing young minds to too much technology, too early can have long-term negative effects on their development and mental health. Gabb’s flexible technology meets kids and teens where they are, allowing them to focus on personal growth without the added risks associated with social media. Gabb Maps is the latest addition to their suite of software, phone, and watch products, offering secure and reliable navigation for kids and teens. Discover more at gabb.com.

