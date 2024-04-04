G2 Spring 2024 Reports Names HG Insights Momentum Leader for Sales Intelligence & Marketing Account Intelligence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HG Insights, the authority in Technology Intelligence, today announced its position in both the top 25% of all Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence providers on G2’s Spring 2024 Leader Grid®.





This latest report marks a year of growth, with HG Insights holding strong in the Leader quadrant for four consecutive quarters, elevating its status from High Performer on Spring 2023’s Grid reports. HG Insights has also maintained Momentum Leader status for Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence, further confirming the company’s upward expansion.

“As a product-led organization, it’s critically important to know that our customers believe in our Technology Intelligence and see that they consistently express their opinions in G2,” says Elizabeth Cholawsky, HG Insights CEO. “We’re proud to maintain our Momentum Leader status on the Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence grids and are newly inspired to deliver innovative products to our current users and the market at large.”

HG Insights has earned 47 badges across 15 reports, demonstrating a measurable trajectory across both the Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence categories. G2’s Grid Reports are trusted by customers around the world for product comparisons, market research, and validating buyer decisions.

Empowering Customers with Valuable Insights

Among the many badges received across enterprise and mid-market categories, G2’s community also awarded HG Insights Easiest Setup for enterprise marketing account intelligence. As an Index Award, this badge is determined by a unique algorithm separate from the Grid Reports, taking into account quality and depth of support, implementation and ease, as well as overall product adoption and success.

Only one company in each category is awarded this distinction of excellence, affirming HG Insights’ commitment to developing solutions that drive measurable business results with ease. As one user writes, “We co-develop insights together!”

Learn more

Learn more about HG Insights here, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, and contract details — to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

