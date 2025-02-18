G2 Risk Solutions Acquires ZignSec AB for More Holistic Risk Management

G2 Risk Solutions aims to bolster its footprint in Europe by acquiring ZignSec AB.

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#compliance--G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS), a leading provider of risk management solutions in the financial sector, is announcing the acquisition of one of its affiliated companies of ZignSec AB (ZignSec). This marks a significant step forward in G2RS’ mission to deliver comprehensive, technology-driven compliance and risk solutions to regulated businesses worldwide.

ZignSec AB provides cutting-edge identity verification solutions and owns Web Shield, a leader in merchant due diligence services, and Wyzer, a business process optimization and automation specialist. The collaboration among the three companies is expected to enable G2RS to enhance its portfolio of services and broaden its reach into critical areas of risk and compliance management globally.

With this move, G2RS aims to strengthen its ability to serve highly regulated sectors, including financial institutions such as banks, lenders, creditors, merchant acquirers, supervisory entities, and internet platforms.

“This is a pivotal moment for our clients,” said Brian Longe, chief executive officer of G2RS. “In an era of escalating regulatory complexity and rapid digital change, businesses need a partner that delivers unparalleled risk management solutions. By combining our expertise with ZignSec and its other businesses, we’re setting a new standard for global compliance and risk intelligence.”

The combined G2RS team further expands its global footprint, with operations in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Malta, the Philippines, the Middle East, and Italy. This worldwide presence positions G2RS to support clients in tackling the growing risk and compliance challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.

“Holistic risk management is no longer optional—it’s essential,” said Rochelle Blease, president of G2RS. “We believe our continued investments will empower businesses to stay ahead of global compliance demands, safeguard their operations, and drive sustainable growth in an ever-evolving market.”

This acquisition reflects G2RS’ commitment to advancing the field of risk management by leveraging technology, expertise, and data while helping clients avoid risks and confidently meet compliance obligations.

To learn more, visit g2risksolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Selinger (For G2 Risk Solutions)

nicole@kmprcollective.com

314-805-2165