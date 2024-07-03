G2 Awards Sectigo Leader Status in Certificate Lifecycle Management for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Home Business Wire G2 Awards Sectigo Leader Status in Certificate Lifecycle Management for Fifth Consecutive...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#certificatemanagement–Sectigo®, the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the secure socket layer/transport layer security (SSL/TLS) certificates and certificate lifecycle management (CLM) software categories in the G2 Summer 2024 Grid report.

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. Being a leader means that Sectigo solutions are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial satisfaction and market-presence scores.

In addition to being recognized as a clear leader in CLM and SSL/TLS, Sectigo received the following awards:

  • Best relationship
  • Best usability
  • Easiest admin
  • Most implementable

“Our best-in-class CLM platform automates certificate management across the enterprise, providing complete visibility of all certificates — whether issued by Sectigo or other CAs”, said Dena Bauckman, Senior Vice President, Product. “Choosing the right CLM for your organization has become a critical business decision, and Sectigo’s continued recognition as the foremost authority in CLM puts you in good hands to manage not only your digital trust and risk management today but stay secure in the future”.

To learn how Sectigo Certificate Manager can help you achieve better business outcomes, visit: www.sectigo.com/enterprise-solutions/certificate-manager.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the industry’s most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world’s largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Samantha Dooley

samantha.dooley@sectigo.com
+44 07380262811

